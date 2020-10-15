Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently announced she’s in a committed relationship with a man she met in her neighborhood named Fabien Viteri.

When announcing the relationship on The Talk, Inaba thanked her cohost Sharon Osbourne and gave her a bit of the credit for Inaba’s finding love again because Osbourne’s wish for Inaba this year was that she would find someone and fall in love.

Inaba showed off her new beau on Instagram for the first time on September 9, 2020 and has posted about their relationship multiple times since.

“Happy birthday mi amor,” she wrote in the touching post. “Life is so much better with you in it.”

Read on to learn more about Carrie Ann Inaba’s new boyfriend.

Inaba and Viteri Began Dating in 2020

Inaba and Viteri began seeing each other in 2020. It appears Viteri really loves a few things, based on his Instagram feed. He often posts pictures of his dog, a Siberian husky as well as his truck, which he takes off-roading.

He also posted a photo of Inaba on September 9, which is the same day she posted the birthday wishes for Viteri.

“Morning love, my loves,” he wrote alongside a photo of Inaba cuddling with the husky.

Inaba Thanked Sharon Osbourne For Wishing She Found Love

VideoVideo related to who is carrie ann inaba’s new boyfriend? 2020-10-15T10:43:59-04:00

On September 21 on The Talk, Inaba talked about her love life and said that she was so grateful that Sharon Osbourne wished Inaba would find love again.

“I have fallen in love and am now in a committed relationship,” she told her cohosts. “Mrs. O, you asked for it, remember? For the beginning of the year we did our dreams and wishes for everybody. You called it. So thank you. I wish you would have done it earlier, but anyway.”

She added that she met her new boyfriend in her neighborhood while walking their dogs.

“His name is Fabien… He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being,” she said. “And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He’s been so supportive and a mature adult, cause maybe sometimes I’m not so that’s working really well.”

The Couple Went on a Camping Trip in Early October

Inaba and Viteri went on a camping trip in early October, which Inaba posted about on her Instagram.

“It’s Friyay,” she wrote. “Time for road trip! Daring to go beyond the backyard. What are you up to this weekend? Have a beautiful weekend!”

The photo was followed up by more, including pictures of their campsite, which included a neat grill setup, two tents and a beautiful view.

Their dogs also seem to be getting along pretty well, as they’ve posted plenty of photos of the two of them spending time together.

Previously, Inaba was engaged to Rob Derringer, but they called it off in 2017. Before that, Inaba was in a long-term relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, but that also did not work out.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She Is Going to “Have a Little Girl”