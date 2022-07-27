DWTS Cast Member Talks About Playing Themselves on TV

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member Corbin Bleu booked a new TV role in the summer of 2022 — himself. He plays a fictionalized version of himself the Disney Star on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and he said in a recent interview that he’s “kind of an a**.”

Corbin Says Fictional Him Is So ‘Full of Himself’

In an interview with People tied to the season three premiere of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Corbin talked about returning to the franchise in which he originally played basketball player Chad Danforth. But now in the mockumentary TV series, he’s appearing as himself and he is definitely leaning into the idea that he’s a famous actor who has a huge ego.

“Onscreen Corbin is definitely not me. He’s so much more jaded and full of himself and kind of an ass,” Corbin said of his onscreen persona. “But what’s really wonderful about him is his realization of what theater and performance and these kids mean to him, and what it all did mean to him back then.”

He went on to talk about how after he gained fame from the original movie, he tried to distance himself from it so that he wouldn’t be typecast, something that is reflected in on-screen Corbin on the show.

“I want people to see me in a different light. I don’t want to be pigeonholed in this certain character. You grow. And in order to do that, sometimes, you have to pull away. But enough time has passed that I can now visualize [‘High School Musical’] not as something that’s dragging me or holding onto me, but as its own separate entity that I know that I came from. And I appreciate it so much,” said the “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up.

Corbin competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 17 alongside pro partner Karina Smirnoff. The pair finished in second place behind winning pair Amber Riley and Derek Hough.

Corbin Also Said Returning to ‘High School Musical’ Was an ‘Emotional Roller Coaster’

Also in the interview, Corbin touched on how returning to the franchise felt like coming home and he became quite emotional when they wrapped filming for season three.

“I really went on an emotional roller coaster. When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me,” said Corbin. “It hit me like a ton of bricks where I’m seeing the impact that the original movies had. The fact that it even paved the way for this to take place, and the fact that they’re carrying the torch in such a beautiful way — and then the fact that I got to be a part of it again, that I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is ‘High School Musical’ again, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Season three takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a summer camp that the kids of the TV show attend. Corbin is the mystery celebrity guest who is there to film their musical rehearsal process for a documentary that he is hosting. Corbin’s real-life friend Jason Earles also makes an appearance, which he said was like reuniting with “a long-lost brother.”

“I did the pilot episode of ‘Hannah Montana’ prior to doing ‘High School Musical,’ so I knew Jason before I knew any of my ‘High School Musical’ cast,” says Bleu. “It was just like seeing a long-lost brother. We had so much fun together being able to poke at what the old Disney days were for us too. Especially the fact that I’m playing myself and he’s not playing himself. That actually added another funny kind of tongue-in-cheek layer of me being able to talk about Jason Earles, the actor, when he’s standing right there but he’s not actually playing Jason Earles.”

Corbin also teased that he and series star Sofia Wylie, who is an accomplished dancer, share a song and dance number together this season, a scene he “pushed” hard for because he loved that she was “another young person of color” starring in the franchise.

“I had said to [creator Tim Federle], ‘If I don’t get to do a dance number with Sofia I think we’re completely missing out.’ And he made it happen. It’s going to be awesome,” teased Corbin.

In addition to filming “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Corbin starred in St. Louis’ Muny outdoor venue’s summer production of “Mary Poppins,” playing the lead role of Burt opposite Jeanna de Waal as the title character. When the show wrapped, he posted an emotional message to Instagram about how much it meant to him.

Corbin wrote:

Haven’t been on stage since 2019. I’ve missed it dearly and it has felt so good to be back! My focus has been in film and television (which I love!), but there is just nothing like live theatre – the audience, the orchestra, the community, the exhilarating feeling that each night is completely unique! Returning and playing Bert was a gratifying personal challenge and a dream fulfilled that I never even knew I had! Thank you to @themuny for inviting me again and for making diversity and representation a priority!

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premieres Wednesday, July 27 on Disney Plus. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

