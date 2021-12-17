DWTS Cast Member Retires; Fellow Dancers Wish Him Well

A fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is swapping his racing gloves for a broadcast microphone. Racecar driver James Hinchcliffe has announced he’s leaving Indycar racing for NBC Sports and his “Dancing With the Stars” family is fully supportive.

Hinchcliffe Announced On Social Media That He Is ‘Stepping Away’ From Full-Time Racing

In a post on Twitter and Instagram, the Indy racecar driver announced that he is “stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition.”

The statement in full reads:

In 2011, I realized a lifelong goal of becoming an IndyCar driver. I remember almost every minute of the journey getting there. There were many ups, and many downs. Through all the challenges and uncertainty there were two constants; my unabated desire to make it to IndyCar and my family’s unwavering support. In the 11 years that followed, I lived out my dream in a way that a nine-year-old kid, sitting in a kart for the first time, could never have imagined. With a decade-plus of incredible memories in the bank, I am happy to announce I am stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition. This was not a decision taken lightly and it was one made with the full support of my family and closest supporters. There were many factors, both personal and professional, that led me to this decision but it truly felt like the time was right. This is by no means a retirement from racing! If anything, this decision has freed me up to dip my toes into other forms of motorsport and explore other interests and opportunities. More on that coming soon! I want to thank my teams, teammates, competitors, the IndyCar series officials, staff, and volunteers, sponsors, supporters, of course my family, and last but certainly not least, the fans of IndyCar racing. Without any one of these groups of people, my time in IndyCar would not have been possible. Thanks for the memories and I hope to see you all at the track. Hinch

Two days later, Hinchcliffe announced that he would be joining NBC Sports. He will be in the broadcast booth with Leigh Diffey and Townsend Bell for the 2022 IndyCar season, replacing Paul Tracy.

“I got a taste of calling IndyCar back in 2020 and that really solidified my desire to get into this side of the sport,” said Hinchcliffe in a press release. “It’s always been a passion of mine to educate people about IndyCar, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to help tell those stories from the booth alongside a couple of pros in Leigh and Townsend.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is So Happy For Him

Hinchcliffe appeared on season 23 of “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2016. He was partnered with Sharna Burgess; they finished in 2nd place behind Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

On his Instagram post, his temporary season 23 partner Jenna Johnson showed her love by liking the post (Jenna subbed for Sharna when Sharna was briefly injured that season). Then Sharna’s current boyfriend and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Brian Austin Green wished Hinchcliffe well and said he is moving forward “into amazing things.”

Green wrote, “I haven’t really spent much time with you, but from the short amount of time I have you seem like a really kind and genuine person. Racing was an absolute stepping stone for you in life. You are gonna move forward into amazing things and continue to grow. Best of luck with it all my friend. Sharna and I will see you guys soon,” to which Hinchcliffe replied, “Thank you so much for the kind words, bud! It’s been a great ride and can’t wait to live out the next adventure! Can’t wait to catch up with you and Sharna! Got more free time now, so hopefully sooner than later haha.”

On her own Instagram story, Sharna posted a photo of Hinchcliffe and wrote, “This is everything!!! @Hinchtown, I’m so excited for all that is coming your way. Your talent and possibilities are endless and I know this next chapter is about to be incredible. The best is yet to come.”

Meanwhile, “Dancing With the Stars” fans were immediately calling for Hinchcliffe to come back to “Dancing With the Stars.” One fan wrote, “@dancingabc This if your cue for DWTS All Stars 2! You have your first couple: @hinchtown and @sharnaburgess!!,” to which another replied that he should be the new host.

“Hinch would be an amazing host for @dancingabc!” the first commenter responded.

Sharna has gone on record saying that if they did another all-star season, Hinchcliffe is her top choice for a partner. When asked about it back in March 2021, Sharna told “Entertainment Tonight” she would say “heck yes” to an all-star season and Hinchcliffe would be her first phone call.

“I would say heck yes, let’s do an all-star season. James Hinchcliffe, I’m calling you, you’re coming back!” Sharna said at the time.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

