Cheryl Burke Announces DWTS All-Star Project

In an interview, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke told Heavy all the details on her latest project, which is a “Dancing With the Stars” retrospective, all-star podcast to celebrate the 30th season of the show. Here’s what you need to know.

Cheryl Figures If The Show Won’t Do It, She Will

Ahead of the milestone 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” there was a lot of fan speculation about this being some sort of retrospective season, whether it be all-stars (people who finished quite high in their first season), or people who had to withdraw due to injury or illness, or people who were seen as being sent home too early.

Alas for those fans, the 30th season is a regular season of the show in terms of casting. But never fear fans. Cheryl is here to get you your “Dancing With the Stars” retrospective.

“It’s the 30th season and why not celebrate the show and interview all or as many celebs as we can get from this season,” said Cheryl, adding, “But also past celebrities, past pro dancers, even past executive producers, and hosts! Because I’ve been there from the beginning, why not? Why not bring everyone back together? If the show is not gonna do, I’ll do it!”

The podcast is called “Dancing With Myself” and the first episode premiered Tuesday, September 28 featuring season 30 contestants Cody Rigsby, who is Cheryl’s partner, and Amanda Kloots, who is partnered with pro dancer Alan Bersten.

What About Her Other Podcast, ‘Pretty Messed Up’?

If you don’t know, Cheryl already has a podcast with her season 29 partner AJ McLean and fellow professional dancer Rene Elizondo. And Cheryl loves and is very proud of that podcast.

“I’m so used to being with the boys. I love our banter, we all talk over each other, we’re so excited, we talk about mental health and we talk about stuff that’s not necessarily comfortable to talk about, like sobriety and all that,” Cheryl told us.

But she also said that with their busy schedules this fall, they just couldn’t make the podcast work right now, so she came up with this idea for a spinoff podcast.

“With AJ’s schedule, he’s traveling, doing shows all over the nation and with me doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and everybody asking me more about dancing right now because that’s what’s going on in my life, it was so hard to find a time for the three of us to get together and I was speaking with [iHeartRadio and the rest is history],” said Cheryl.

As for upcoming guests, Cheryl told us that they are still ironing out the schedule, but she thinks this is going to be the perfect behind-the-scenes addition to season 30.

“I had such a good time podcasting with Cody and Amanda last week, and I’m excited to keep it going with the current cast and hopefully some other familiar faces each week!” said Cheryl. “People only get to see a small amount of what goes on behind the scenes, so ‘Pretty Messed Up: Dancing with Myself’ is the perfect place for people to hear more about what’s going on with me and Cody and the other couples week to week.”

Check out her new podcast here. New episodes drop weekly on iHeartRadio, Apple and Spotify.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

