DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Says Body Inclusivity ‘Vital’ For Her Loungewear Line

In the off-season this past year, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has been busy working on a new loungewear line inspired by how she was always stealing her husband Matthew Lawrence’s sweatpants and T-shirts during the pandemic lockdown.

In an interview with Heavy, she talks about the inspiration behind her line, how important it is to her to feature sizes and designs that fit and flatter different shapes and sizes, and what her favorite piece is from the collection.

Cheryl Said She ‘Lived In’ Her Husband’s Clothes During Lockdown

Cheryl said she was inspired to create loungewear for women that is both comfortable and cute — because she loved her husband’s clothes, but they just weren’t that cute.

“This is a new venture for me and I’m so excited about it. I don’t know about you, but I lived in loungewear this whole time I was in quarantine … my husband’s sweats and T-shirts and stuff. And I was like, you know what? I need to come out with loungewear that is structured but comfortable, that you can either lounge in, you can sleep in or you can even go out in,” said Cheryl.

She continued, “I never found anything that still had cute puffy shoulders or off-the-shoulder jumpsuits. I’m so used to designing costumes for my body type and my body type is curvy and I like to accentuate certain parts of my body to make the illusion of your waist being smaller or your legs being longer … So I just thought why not, let’s try this?”

The line is available through Bailey Blue Clothing. It features comfortable pants, sweatshirts, tops, and a jumpsuit that you can dress up or dress down. On the site, there are plus-size women modeling all of Cheryl’s pieces, which she said was really important to her.

Cheryl Is Not a Size Zero and Knows That Most Other People Aren't Either





Cheryl may be a professional dancer, but she is a curvier woman and because of that, it is “very important” to her to have body inclusivity represented in her clothing.

“That was very important for me because look, I’m curvy. And it is important to showcase different bodies,” said Cheryl.

She also said that she is a woman who wants to encourage everyone to feel good in their skin no matter what size they are — not just if you’re a size zero.

“I’m a woman that also is all about feeling good in your skin and confident in who you are and not trying to be a size zero,” said the professional dancer, adding, “Why is a size zero the only thing accepted or the only thing you see in magazines or when you watch runway shows? It’s starting to get better when it comes to different shapes and sizes, but I think it’s vital [to keep going. Not everybody is a size zero, for god’s sake.”

Her Favorite Piece in The Collection Is The 'Magical' Jumpsuit





We had to ask if she could only pick one piece to wear, what would it be and she said it is absolutely the off-the-shoulder jumpsuit — which was our favorite too, actually. What she loves about it is that you can hide your arms if you’re self-conscious like she is, and you can dress it up to go out in if you pair it with some dressy shoes.

“It’s so magical because the detailing — I love a good ol’ puffy shoulder and I love that you don’t have to show your arm, but you’re still showing your arm. I was always very self-conscious about my biceps for some reason, so I like to have a little cuff right there. It’s so comfy, but let’s say you get the black one, you can totally wear heels with that and go out to dinner meetings,” said Cheryl.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

