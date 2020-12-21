‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Weighs In on Derek Hough’s Judging

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars has ended, and the show has not yet officially been renewed for a new season, though it’s likely that it will be. It’s also likely that Derek Hough will return as a judge once again, and pros are weighing in on how they felt about his work on the show.

DWTS pro Cheryl Burke recently spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about season 29 and what she feels like needs to change for any upcoming seasons from casting to judging changes.

First, Burke believes that the judges need some type of refresher of the rules of the competition so judging is on a more even level for everyone, especially since long-time judge Len Goodman wasn’t present at the judging table. Burke has also spoken about that in the past on her podcast.

“If I look at other people’s quicksteps, [the judging is] very different,” Burke said on her podcast during the DWTS season. “[Other couples] break hold, and then they come back. I had no idea. When did the rules change? Basically, we’re getting penalized by staying in and not creating as much energy but then people are getting praised for breaking hold.”

Burke Said Hough Did an ‘Amazing Job’

During her interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Burke praised Hough’s performance but echoed her feelings about the judging once again.

“I think Derek’s doing an amazing job, don’t get me wrong at all,” she told the outlet. “I think that what’s missing is just the consistency. As I’ve said before, there [are] certain rules. We’ve always had [those rules] from day one when I started back in 2006.”

She said that in that particular type of dance, there is supposed to be no space between the partners’ rib cages, which is challenging, but the judges didn’t seem to care too much if other couples broke the frame.

“Nothing has changed as far as I’m concerned because no one has brought it to my attention that we don’t have to stick to [those rules],” Burke said. “The judges need to either be refreshed as to what this is or we need to be told that there are no rules anymore.”

Burke has also talked about what types of contestants she thinks should be excluded from the show next season.

Burke Thinks There Shouldn’t be Another ‘Bachelorette’ Cast for Season 30

Though she’s happy that Artem Chigvintsev was able to take home his first Mirrorball trophy, Burke does believe that the producers should take time off from casting Bachelorettes.

Since the audience does have a huge say in who stays and who goes home at the end of an episode of Dancing With the Stars, it follows that the most popular contestants will stay longer in the competition even if they’re not necessarily the best dancers.

“A Bachelorette won last season as well,” Burke said in an episode of her podcast, speaking about Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, who won season 28 of the show. The Bachelor nation is huge and has a loyal fanbase, so it’s not surprising that people from the franchise win ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

