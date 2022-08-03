DWTS’ Cheryl Burke ‘Pissed’ About Latest Divorce Development

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke opened up on her latest podcast episode about her divorce, saying that she is “pissed” about what is happening.

Here’s what is going on and how Cheryl has decided to handle it:

Cheryl Said She’s Not OK and She’s Pissed Off, But It’s Out of Her Control

On the July 25 podcast episode, Cheryl gave her listeners an update on her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, saying that her ex is asking for some “really absurd” things as part of the divorce settlement and it’s really hard on her.

“I’m not doing too great … [the new development] has really ruined my day,” said Burke on July 25, adding, “What the asks are are really absurd.”

On the August 1 episode of her podcast, Cheryl gave another update, saying that she’s still really mad about the latest development in her divorce proceedings.

“So, last week I said I wasn’t OK. This week, I am still pissed, but I know that this whole issue that we’re going through right now is going to be a long process and I just can’t let it ruin my life because it is what it is and right now it’s out of my control,” said Cheryl. “So I’m trying to practice what I preach and I’m trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour.”

But She Was Also Honest About How She’s Been Thinking About Drinking A Lot Lately

Cheryl has been quite candid the past few years about her sobriety journey; she got sober in 2018 after spending years as a “functioning drunk,” the words she used when she appeared on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast with Elizabeth Vargas.

“I’m definitely an alcoholic and addict. Absolutely. Yes. 100 percent,” said the pro dancer at the time, adding, “I was a ballroom-by-day type girl and then party- or club-goer at night — for 10 years in a row … I was a functioning drunk for sure.”

Now that she is in the midst of a divorce, Cheryl confessed on her latest podcast episode that she has been thinking about drinking a lot lately.

“I don’t want to say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately, but it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal,” said Cheryl. “I talked to my therapist about it and I guess it’s also because I haven’t been very active with the program and with taking that fourth step that I seem to be stuck on for like the longest time now, but I’m going to slowly get back into it.”

The program she referred to is Alcoholics Anonymous; the fourth step is “made a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves,” according to the AA website.

Cheryl then said that one thing she has noticed lately is that she should not be out socially with people very late into the night because other people having a lot to drink is hard on her.

“[T]here’s like a time frame where I should not be out and I think it’s past 10:30. I know that’s like senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, if people want to go out afterwards, I think I’m best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night,” said Cheryl.

She added that she’s “trying to call it out” because that is what she has vowed to do with her podcast and because she’s nervous about having a relapse.

“It think it’s important to hold myself accountable and that’s what I’m doing by talking to you guys. So, thank you for listening. This podcast has been very helpful with any type of crazy emotions that go through my body,” she added.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

