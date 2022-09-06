DWTS Pro Calls Out Ex for Cheating in Viral Post

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has called out her ex for cheating in a TikTok video.

At the end of August 2022, Cheryl Burke posted a TikTok in which she bid an ex “goodbye forever” after revealing that she had been cheated on.

“The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit,” Burke captioned her post. The video was viewed more than 2.2 million times, making it her most-watched TikToks since she joined the platform.

Burke did not further elaborate on who the TikTok was about, though fans presume she is referring to her most recent public relationship with her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022 after 2.5 years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. It’s possible that Burke had been seeing someone else since her split from Lawrence, however, and the post could really be about anyone.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burke Set Her Video to ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ by Adele

Burke chose to set her video to the song “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele. The song is about a relationship gone sour. The lyrics that are focused on in Burke’s video are “the last time,” which echo Burke’s caption.

The reality star was dressed casually as she looked into the camera while the track played. She added some words over the post, which is a popular trend on TikTok.

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…” the text reads.

Fans filled up the comments section with love and support for Burke.

“Oh Cheryl, I’m so sorry. Just know you’re doing what’s best for you… everything will be ok,” one person wrote.

“I’m sorry. You are a strong powerful woman and worth so much more than that,” someone else added.

“Limits are important. You’ve reached yours and you’re better off,” another comment read.

“Broken trust is one of the hardest things to process. It hurts on a deep & personal level. Healing takes time,” a fourth TikTok user empathized.

Burke Posted Another TikTok Video About Love Lost

On August 31, 2022, Burke shared another TikTok in which she did a “duet” while someone else spoke.

“To all of my #rideordies out there, felt this one in my soul so thought I’d share,” Burke captioned the post. The person speaking in the video was sending a strong message to men who screwed up relationships when they had a good woman in their lives.

“See here’s where you f***** up. You had a girl that loved you. You had a girl that was loyal. You had a ride or die,” the man says. Burke nodded as she listened.

“You had a girl that actually gave a f*** about your emotions. About your trust. About how you feel. If you were taken care of. If you were fed. If you were okay. You had that. And you took the good girl for granted,” the speaker continued.

Burke could be seen reacting the video, playing with her hair as she agreed with the message that was being relayed.

