Cheryl Burke Reveals Why She Felt ‘Really Bad’ After Getting Into DWTS Finale

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” is nearly completed, with the finale set to air on Monday, November 22, 2021, live at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

JoJo Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are the couples left in the competition with hopes of taking home that trophy. For professional dancer Daniella Karagach, this would be her first Mirrorball if she can pull off the win.

During the finale episode, they’ll each dance two dances, and the judge scores combined with votes from the audience will determine the overall winner.

Cheryl Burke Felt ‘Guilty’ For Getting In

During an episode of her podcast “Pretty Messed Up,” Burke shared her reaction about making it through to the finale alongside Rigsby.

“I honestly thought we were going home,” Burke shared about the semi-finals. “And we are making it to the final four, guys.”

She thanked everyone who voted for the couple since they’d been at the bottom of the leaderboard throughout the season. The dancer shared that she really thought she and Rigsby would be going home, so when she heard their names, she dropped to the floor and nearly fainted.

“I definitely did not see that coming at all, like, at all,” she shared.

Later, she added, “I must admit, I feel really bad, though, for Melora [Hardin] and Suni [Lee], they are both amazing dancers, I mean, I already said this, I thought Melora was the best dancer, as far as technique goes… This whole show is not just a dance competition, it’s just about truly being able to connect with the audience.”

The Other Finalists Are Also Excited

After the semi-finals, each of the finalists spoke with the press about why they were excited to be making it through to the season finale.

Shumpert shared that he feels pressure going into the finale.

“I kinda invite pressure,” Shumpert shared. “It makes for a better moment, and apparently we are the ‘moment makers.’ Tyra gave us that name. I think we just sort of lean on doing choreo that is challenging.”

He also said that he “came on this show to take on a challenge, and this is something that I’ve never done, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Siwa said that she feels “unbelievable” about making it so far.

“I mean, I remember week one, just wanting this moment, and now all I want to do is go back in time,” she said. “Because as great as this moment is, it means there’s six days left and I am devastated about that. These six days I am going to cherish every single second, every single moment. I’m so grateful.”

Kloots and Bersten felt a “whole roller coaster of emotions” during the semi-finals, but they shared that “We are just happy to be here. Thank you, judges!” after the show.

“I kinda just tried to take in the moment to be honest,” Kloots shared about her dance to her late husband, Nick Cordero’s, song. “I felt so grateful and lucky to be able to do this dance tonight to Nick’s song. It was truly an honor.”

