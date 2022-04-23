DWTS Pro Gives Update After Filing for Divorce

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is moving on after her split.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence separated in January 2022, three years after they exchanged vows, according to Us Weekly. At the time of the split, Burke shared a candid statement with her fans.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me,” Burke captioned an Instagram post uploaded on February 24, 2022.

Since that time, Burke has provided a few updates on social media. In her most recent post, uploaded on April 19, 2022, Burke shared a little bit about how she’s learning to let go of control.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burke Has Been Focusing on Going With the Flow

Burke is very much the type of person who likes to have control over situations, and she seems like a planner. For some people, this can be exhausting, and it’s sometimes hard for people to give themselves some grace — which is what Burke has spoken about.

“This month I’ve been focusing on following the flow of life versus trying to control every element of it. At some point in my life, I learned that if I could just control every thing and person around me, then I would be okay. The reality is that I have very little control over this life I’ve been given. This doesn’t mean I don’t show up and do my part. What it means is that I do my part, and I stop trying to control the outcome of a situation. Or stop trying to control how someone sees or views me,” Burke captioned a photo of herself.

Burke went on to say that she’s “learning to trust in the process of life.” She recognizes that every experience that she has, has been presented to her “for a reason.” By being more mindful of what’s happening around her, and taking in the lessons that she’s being taught, she’s able to “feel so much more peace.”

“It’s by learning to trust and connect with myself and a power bigger than me, that I’m able to surrender and start letting go my need to control,” she added.

The update came just days after Burke spent her first Easter as a single woman.

Burke Previously Opened Up About Her Mental Health

Burke shared a candid video on March 3, 2022, in which she told her Instagram followers that she’s really been taking the time to “feel her feelings.”

“It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least. It’s been scary because I’m so used to pushing through because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts — which means you’re not listening to your actual body,” she said.

About a month later, Burke shared another candid update. This time, she recorded while driving.

“It’s been a hell of a ride, I guess you could say,” a makeup-free Burke said. She explained that she has been doing transcendental meditation in addition to going to therapy, which has helped her through this challenging time.

