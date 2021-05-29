Cheryl Burke Recalls Half-Dressed Encounter With a U.S. President

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke recently revealed she had an uncomfortable yet memorable encounter with former President Donald Trump. Read on to find out what happened and why she was grateful her agent was there to help her out.

Burke Said Trump Came Into Her Dressing Room Unannounced

During a recent episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro was telling Vanderpump and fellow guest, Gabriel Iglesias, that she can tell a lot by a man by his handshake. When Vanderpump asked her about the best handshake she’s ever gotten, Burke regaled them with a story about the time Donald Trump burst into her dressing room unannounced.

“I’m going to say something that I’m probably going to regret. Not necessarily the best handshake, but the most memorable handshake was Donald Trump,” said Burke.

She said it was a number of years ago, “before he was president,” when they were both appearing on “The Meredith Vieira Show.”

“My name is on [the dressing room] door … he let himself in … I was changing in the dressing room,” said Burke, adding, “Everything was just barely covered. Thank god my agent was in there with me, so she helped me.”

When Vanderpump asked if Trump apologized, Burke said, “No, [there was] no ‘sorry.'”

“He’s like, ‘Nice to meet you, I’m a huge fan,’ and he shook with a firm grip, eye contact, and then the middle finger … it was a little finger rub [on my palm], two strokes, one-two, out.”

Vanderpump expressed surprise that that was Burke’s most impressive handshake and she said wryly, “I didn’t say it was impressive, I said it was memorable.”

Burke Said She Can Tell If a Man Is Good in Bed By His Handshake

Can Pro Dancer Cheryl Burke Hit a Golf Ball? | Overserved | E!Gabriel Iglesias, Lisa Vanderpump and Cheryl Burke play a game of splash golf on "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump." See who hits the ball the best! Watch more episodes of "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump" here: e.app.link/qF0DP0hSxeb #CherylBurke #OverservedWithLisaVanderpump #LisaVanderpump #EEntertainment SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the… 2021-05-27T20:21:42Z

Burke also said she can tell if a man is a good dancer or good in bed by the way he shakes hands.

“I could tell, back in the day, by a man’s handshake if he has rhythm or not … I can tell if you’re good in bed. Hundred percent and I’m always right,” said Burke with a laugh.

She added that it’s “not necessarily” about being “sexy,” it’s more about “if the man is confident.”

We wonder what she could tell us about all of past partners’ handshakes? Over the years, Burke has become the longest-tenured “Dancing With the Stars” pro. She started in season two and has been on nearly every season since. Burke has partnered with a lot of professional athletes, which she has said are her favorite types of celebrities to partner with. Burke won season two with Drew Lachey and season three with Emmitt Smith.

“I prefer athletes over any other type of celebrity because you guys just know what to do,” Burke told the Bella twins on an episode of their podcast. “You don’t just stop rehearsing when we say rehearsal’s over. You marinate in it and you come back the next day and you just get it. Emmitt [Smith] didn’t care that I was a girl barking at him, he was totally fine. There was no ego and that’s sometimes the challenge, when they don’t know what they’re signing up for sometimes and then you have this little girl barking at you literally like eight hours a day. It’s hard.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” has finished its first season run; there is no word yet on if E! will renew the new series.

READ NEXT: One DWTS Winner Admits They Didn’t Deserve to Win