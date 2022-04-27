Former DWTS Contestant Responds to ‘Bully’ Claims

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor is speaking out after being called a “bully” online.

The new season of “Selling Sunset” was released on Netflix on April 22, 2022, and some online forums have been ripe with comments and concerns from fans of the show. Over the past couple of seasons of the hit reality series, Chrishell Stause has taken some heat from people online — many who seem to think that she is “fake” and others who think that she’s actually a “bully.”

On April 25, 2022, she took to her Instagram Stories to address the people who don’t think very highly of her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stause Took a Moment to Thank Fans for Watching & Addressed the Hate She Has Been Receiving

After filming the first-ever reunion for “Selling Sunset,” Stause shared a candid video on her Instagram Stories in which she addressed people who have called her out.

“Honestly, still feel like I got hit by a bus,” Stause said. “Thank you guys so much for watching. I just wanted to address something real quick. Every single season I see this — a common thing every time that I’m actually not really nice, I’m fake nice, and that I’m actually a bully or whatever,” she continued.

Stause defended herself, saying that she does “try to do the right thing” and that she knows that if she reaches that point where someone is grinding her down, it’s “okay” to set boundaries.

“OK, so I just want to address this for me. Here’s the thing. To all the nice girls out there. Listen. If you try and be nice, you try to do the right thing… I’ve worked in this business a long time. I kept so many friendships, I try and always be professional. At the end of the day, you don’t always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries. And that is okay. PSA for today,” she added.

Some Feel That Stause Switched Gears in Season 4 & Became More of a Bully, Especially When it Involved Co-Star Christine Quinn

Fans who watched season 4 of “Selling Sunset” saw a very different side of Christine Quinn, who had recently become a first-time mom. Quinn previously got a bad rap amongst fans for being the bully in the Oppenheim Group office, but fans saw a shift with Quinn being ganged up on by some of the other women — including Stause.

“Chrishell went from victim to bully, real quick. But I don’t blame her, but she was fueling other drama as well,” one person tweeted after season 4 was released.

“Chrishell’s innocent act is so fake, when she’s a literal bully too. Them acting classes paid off a little bit,” another tweet read.

This season, it sounds like it’s more of the same from the online community, based on Stause’s Instagram Stories. Stause seems to be letting people know that she’s not going to stand down, and that she will continue to carry on with how she has conducted business for years.

