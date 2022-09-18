‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Premiere Spoilers: Cast, Dances & More Revealed

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney+.
The show will feature a total of 16 pairings of professional dancers and celebrity partners each performing during the premiere, and the night will culminate with one elimination.
Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Len Goodman each return to the panel for the season, and host Tyra Banks also makes her return to the ballroom, but this time she’s joined by TV personality and Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro.
Read on to learn what to expect from the premiere episode of the show.
All Dances & Partnerships for Episode 1 Have Been Revealed
Each of the dances that are expected for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 episode one have been revealed ahead of time.
Here’s what viewers can expect to see in the ballroom:
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jive to “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Cha Cha to “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” by Carl Carlton
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Foxtrot to “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John & Britney Spears
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Cha Cha to “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Cha Cha to “Lady Marmelade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk
- Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Quickstep to “Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Tango to “Barbra Streisand” by Duck Sauce
- Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Salsa to ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ by Bad Bunny
- Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Cha Cha to “Got To Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye
- Jason Lewis and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Cha Cha to “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Salsa to “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jive to “As It Was” by Harry Styles
There will also be professional dancer numbers as well as numbers performed by the troupe throughout the show.
A Fan-Favorite Feature Makes Its Return
For the first time in multiple seasons, the skybox will be back as a feature of the ballroom, the cast announced at the D23 expo. According to a recap on Reddit, that’s not the only change that was made ahead of the new season.
According to the recap, voting will be open not only to people watching in the U.S., but also to people watching the show live in Canada.
Because of the coast-to-coast nature of the show airing on the streaming service rather than on live TV, people across the country will also be able to vote after seeing the performances. Before the change, people on the west coast either had to not vote at all or wait for the performances to be posted on social media to choose their favorites. In some cases, it meant blind voting for the people on the west coast who were rooting for certain celebrities.
Now that the show will air at the same time for everyone, everyone can watch performances before they vote for their favorite contestants.