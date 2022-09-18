‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Premiere Spoilers: Cast, Dances & More Revealed

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney+.

The show will feature a total of 16 pairings of professional dancers and celebrity partners each performing during the premiere, and the night will culminate with one elimination.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Len Goodman each return to the panel for the season, and host Tyra Banks also makes her return to the ballroom, but this time she’s joined by TV personality and Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

Read on to learn what to expect from the premiere episode of the show.

All Dances & Partnerships for Episode 1 Have Been Revealed

Each of the dances that are expected for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 episode one have been revealed ahead of time.

Here’s what viewers can expect to see in the ballroom:

There will also be professional dancer numbers as well as numbers performed by the troupe throughout the show.

A Fan-Favorite Feature Makes Its Return

For the first time in multiple seasons, the skybox will be back as a feature of the ballroom, the cast announced at the D23 expo. According to a recap on Reddit, that’s not the only change that was made ahead of the new season.

According to the recap, voting will be open not only to people watching in the U.S., but also to people watching the show live in Canada.

Because of the coast-to-coast nature of the show airing on the streaming service rather than on live TV, people across the country will also be able to vote after seeing the performances. Before the change, people on the west coast either had to not vote at all or wait for the performances to be posted on social media to choose their favorites. In some cases, it meant blind voting for the people on the west coast who were rooting for certain celebrities.

Now that the show will air at the same time for everyone, everyone can watch performances before they vote for their favorite contestants.