DWTS’ Daniella Karagach Slams People Attacking Her Online

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach is hitting back at trolls who have called her out for not speaking out about the war in Ukraine.

Karagach shared screenshots of comments that she’d received from people over the past few days, including people telling her to “Go home,” people telling her she’s “part of the problem,” and saying they would never vote for her on “Dancing With the Stars” again because of her silence on the issues.

Karagach was born in Brooklyn, but her parents are from Moldova. She is married to Pasha Pashkov, who is a ballroom dancer from Russia.

Karagach Says She Will Speak Up When She Wants To

Karagach responded to the comments she’d been receiving in a lengthy Instagram post.

“To be honest there are very few times I actually read these kind of trolling comments and pay attention to them,” she wrote. “Truly, they don’t ever affect me and I don’t ever feel the need to explain myself but, today is different and will hopefully make you understand and think twice before typing… When our family is directly affected by this situation, and our relatives currently being in Ukraine, the last thing on my mind was to go on social media and post about it.”

She continued, “Is it wrong for people to post and be vocal about it? NO! But I WILL DECIDE WHEN I POST AND SHARE my feelings on social media.”

She asked fans to think about their actions before they comment on people’s posts.

“Some people need time and space to figure out how to help and deal with these horrid times outside social media,” the “Dancing With the Stars” winner wrote. “As for me, I’ll keep praying for peace, praying for my family and friends. As for the people who think they know me, think before you speak and bully others around you just because you have a certain time frame you think people need to respond in. Spread love not hate.”

Fans & Coworkers Supported Karagach

In the comment sections, fans and followers reached out to share their support for Karagach.

“You are the real deal, Dani!!!” actress Kate Flannery wrote, followed by five red heart emojis. “Always standing up for truth!”

Chrishell Stause, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and reality star, wrote, “Sending love to you and your family. Social media brings out the best in some and the worst in others.”

Others talked about fellow dancer Val Chmerkovskiy’s post regarding his Russian coworkers and other Russian ballroom dancers as unfair.

“I low key thought what if Val’s post the other day in his stories of he was talking about the dwts team who happen to have family in that area,” the person commented. “I could be wrong, but I had a ‘what if’ moment and wondered if it was toward anyone on tour. Doesn’t matter. People in pain sometimes cause pain.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Breaks Silence Following Divorce Announcement