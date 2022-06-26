Derek Hough Shares Details on His Wedding Planning With Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough took a long time to propose to Hayley Erbert, but he’s not looking for a long engagement. The six-time “Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball champion-turned- judge proposed to his longtime love in May 2022 after nearly seven years of dating,

“I just love calling her my fiancée,” Hough told Us Weekly in June. “I think that word now feels right to the way I feel and to my commitment to her and to our love and story and life together. … Hayley is The One. …I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife.”

In a new interview, Hough also gave an update on the couple’s fast-track wedding planning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Confirmed He Doesn’t Want a Long Engagement

Hough has been in a relationship with DWTS troupe member Erbert since 2015, so he was feeling the heat from fans to propose to her. In a June 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, the 37-year-old Emmy-winning choreographer confirmed that he and his bride-to-be don’t want to have a “super long engagement.” In fact, they are already in wedding planning mode.

“We’re already looking at ideas, venues,” Hough said. “We want to sort of get ahead of it because we know it’s a whole process, but we’re excited about it. I want to make it a really special occasion and one thing I will say is that we have some pretty cool friends that are good musicians and artists and performers. So, it’s going to be a very entertaining wedding, we’ll say that.”

The pro dancer shut down the idea of putting on a show at the wedding with an elaborate first dance as husband and wife.

“We’re like, ‘Hey we’ll do a little something, but we’re taking the night off,” he said.

Derek Hough Previously Teased a ‘Full-On Festival’ For His Wedding Day

Derek Hough has plenty of celebrity friends — he even worked with superstar singer Jennifer Lopez on “World of Dance,” and she commented on his long-overdue engagement on Instagram, per Entertainment Tonight — so he’s already calling in favors from his famous pals.

“I’ve already been booking talent,” he said. “I’m just gonna tell you right now, it’s gonna be like a concert because we have some really talented friends.”

While he teased pal Michael Bublé as a possibility, Hough told People he didn’t want to “name names right now.”

“But I’ve already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they’ve already committed,” he said. “So it’s going to be a full-on festival — I’m very excited about it.”

Fans may recall that in 2017, Hough was hot to get Bublé to perform at his sister Julianne’s wedding to Brooks Laich in Idaho. “You know who I want to get? Michael Bublé,” he told People at the time. “I mean he won’t. He can’t possibly go, but it’d be amazing if he just sort of rose from the ground and was like ‘Hello!” and started singing!”

Hough starred in Bublé’s “I Believe in You” music video in 2017, so maybe the favor will be returned for the DWTS star’s wedding.

Wedding singers aside, in the recent People interview, Hough also approved Erbert’s idea to send lanterns into the sky during the wedding, which is something she said she has always dreamed of doing. The future groom also noted that the location of the wedding will be based on what works for the majority of the family and friends on their guest list.

“I think it’s important to figure out a place that we’re able to get everybody together,” Hough said.

