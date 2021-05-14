Derek Hough Reveals His ‘Worst’ Moment From DWTS

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Derek Hough, who is now a judge on the dancing competition series, recently revealed what he considers his most embarrassing moment from the show. Read on to find out what he can never live down and what moment he considers one of his most memorable moments (in a good way).

Hough Called This Moment ‘The Worst Thing That Can Possibly Happen’

In an interview with US Weekly, Hough opened up about his most embarrassing “Dancing With the Stars” moment — when he dropped Jennie Garth.

“One of the most embarrassing moments on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for me was in my very first season, my second dance — this is a time when I’m like, ‘This is my chance, I’m gonna show what I got, here we go, this is my first time on TV doing this,’ and I dropped my partner Jennie Garth on live television,” lamented Hough with a laugh.

It was during a quick step and he said that “technically,” he “slipped on her dress,” but it was still “the worst thing.”

However, the bright side was that after that, there was nowhere to go but up.

“The good thing about that was I got that out of the way real quick, you know what I mean? I was like, well, that’s the worst thing that can possibly happen, so it’s only up from here,” said Hough.

Hough’s Most Memorable Moment Was His Kellie Pickler Freestyle

In season 16, the show was doing “supersized freestyles,” which let the couples bring in outside guests to supplement the dance. But for Hough, he wanted to do something really different with partner Kellie Picker — and it paid off big time.

“One very memorable moment was when I danced the freestyle with Kellie Pickler because that was a dance that was sort of a risk,” said Hough. “I was like, ‘You know, let’s do something different from everybody else.’ … everybody was doing more and more and more and I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just do a little dance with you and I with minimal lighting, minimal anything.'”

“And it just turned out to be one of those, like a special moment that was just like a ‘moment.’ Super happy about that,” said Hough.

It received a perfect 30 from the judges and is one of the reasons Pickler and Hough went on to win that season.

Hough also said Pickler was a surprise as a partner because she was so talented but had no formal dance training.

“No dance training, nothing, and she just had the most extraordinary feet and beautiful extension. It was awesome,” said Hough.

He also named Bindi Irwin and Amy Purdy as wonderful surprises in what great partners they were and how each one grew into such a great dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. Hough’s new gig on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” starts when season two premieres on Disney Plus on May 14, plus Hough is also working on a new dance show that he’s keeping secret for now.

