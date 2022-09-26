‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Marks End of an Era With Emotional Post

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough marked the end of an era as his Las Vegas residency, “No Limit,” came to an end ahead of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Hough posted on September 18, 2022 after his residency came to an end.

“Such a beautiful experience shared with even more beautiful people!” he wrote alongside an emotional video. “We Crammed almost 50,000 amazing audience members into that intimate venue. An unforgettable experience created and shared collectively in that space. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

He went on to write, “What’s next?”

In the video, Hough and his cast members cheered about finishing out the residency, and he and his fiance, Hayley Erbert, sit at the empty theater, clean up confetti from the aisles, and talk about the show’s end.

“No Limit” ran through September 17, 2022 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The residency started in 2021, and he announced on February 8, 2022, that he was going to be continuing his Las Vegas residency in 2022. The show was 90 minutes long and featured many different kinds of dancing including tap, ballroom, salsa and hip hop as well as a live band.

Erbert Was Also Emotional at the End of the Residency

Erbert posted a lengthy tribute to the audience members and cast members ahead of the end of the residency.

“To this incredible cast: I have so much love for all of you. Your talent is out of this world, but better yet, your hearts are so genuine and pure. You all inspire me every single day and I’m going to miss sharing the stage with you,” she wrote. “To the crew: This show would not be possible without any of you. It truly takes a village, and you are all the best in the biz! Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

She also thanked fans.

“To our fans: Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us on this journey, it truly was so special to see every one of you and feel your love from the stage! From the bottom of my heart, I adore you all so much! XO,” Erbert wrote. “Last but not least, to my love @derekhough: Thank you for bringing me along on this journey. I cannot wait for many many more. I love you with all my heart ♥️”

Hough Previously Opened Up About ‘Flawed Moments’

Hough shared that he had to learn to embrace his flaws.

“I used to get really mad at myself when I would mess up or fall,” Hough shared on Instagram alongside multiple photos and a video of him dancing and messing up alongside his fiancé Hayley Erbert. “But embracing the flawed moments is so much more fun. Accepting and just laughing about a mistake that is out of your hands, especially with your love makes life so much more enjoyable.”

He added, “Of course, I’m just talking about dancing not life” followed by a laughing emoji.

Hayley Erbert, Hough’s fiancé, responded to the video in an adorable way.

“I’ll fall with/for you any day,” Erbert wrote in the comment section.

Hough is a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, which airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.