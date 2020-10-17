Derek Hough Reveals Behind the Scenes Details About Tyra Banks

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars features Tyra Banks as the host, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after they announced their exits from the show. Banks’ performance has had mixed reviews from viewers, especially after a blunder occurred on-air in the third week of the season.

In a new interview with Extra, Hough said that Banks handled the elimination error from production the right way and that production was actually very happy with the way she conducted herself during the live show.

The error occurred during the October 5 episode of Dancing With the Stars right before the bottom two contestants were announced. Originally, Banks said that Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were safe from elimination but then retracted that to say they were actually in the bottom two.

At the end of the night, the judges chose to save Monica and Val from elimination. Fans then took to Twitter to call for Banks to be fired, but Banks said during the show the error was in the production booth and the cards she was reading from had the wrong names on them.

Hough Said Producers Were Happy With How Banks Handled the Bottom Two Error

During an interview with Extra, when asked if the DWTS crew was unhappy with Banks’ handling of the bottom two situation, Derek Hough explained that the error had been entirely on the production end and that any mistake was not Banks’ fault and no one was unhappy with her.

“I hadn’t heard any of that at all, actually,” he said. “You know, The producers came up afterwards and were actually thanking Tyra. They were like, ‘Thank you so much,’ like, ‘you handled that so well.’ There was a technical situation happening in the booth.”

He added that people were “happy and relieved” with the way the situation was handled.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Hough added.

Hough Will be Performing With his Girlfriend on the Upcoming Show

When asked to preview what to expect in his new performance with girlfriend Hayley Erbert, Hough said “passion, love” jokingly before saying that the dance will be “quick” and “fast.”

“We were rehearsing in our garage here, and you know, we take ice baths together at night,” he shared. “We’re staying fit, we’re staying healthy, you know, during quarantine, during this time, and you’re not dancing like, full-tilt, full-out. It’s been so fun.”

He did say that there would be no proposal during the live show and he’s not sure when they will be going down the aisle together.

Hough also added that, when it comes to the “Most Improved” dancer so far this season, that title would have to go to Nelly after the Samba he performed on Monday night’s show.

“Samba is a really hard dance,” he said. “It’s one of the hardest dances on the show, I think, and I was here for it, you know, I was really super impressed.”

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on Monday nights on ABC. Tune in this week to watch Derek Hough dance with girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

