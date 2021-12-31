‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dancer Wins Choreography Award

Choreography is a huge part of the job for professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” For season 29, which aired in 2020, it was no different for judge and ex-pro Derek Hough, who was rewarded by winning multiple awards for his time on the show.

Hough performed twice on the show during season 30, and he was set to perform during the season finale, though he was not able to attend due to health and safety protocols.

The award, however, was awarded for a dance from season 29 of the show.

Hough Won Multiple Awards for His Paso Doble

In early December 2021, Hough won a World Choreography Award for his Paso Doble on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

The 2021 World Choreography Awards aired on Monday, December 13, 2021. Derek Hough won the category of best choreography on a Television Reality Show/Competition for his Paso Doble, which he danced alongside his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

According to their website, the World Choreography Awards “celebrates creativity and innovation by recognizing excellence in the art of media choreography.”

Hough has previously won Emmy Awards for his work on “Dancing With the Stars,” including the Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming category in 2021 and the Outstanding Choreography award in 2015 and 2013. He was nominated for the same award in 2009, twice in 2010, an additional time in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Hough Recently Finished His Residency in Las Vegas

Hough wrapped up his residency in Las Vegas on December 20, 2021, and he took to Instagram to thank fans for attending and express his gratitude for the opportunity.

The last week of the tour was added on after Hough had to reschedule dates due to contracting COVID-19.

“WOW!!!! I can’t believe We Did It,” Hough wrote. “This idea of doing a Vegas Residency started a few years ago and there were some moments of wondering if it would ever happen. We eventually got here but in very uncertain times and in a new market I’m not really used to. It was kind of an experiment.”

He added, “Well, what happened was we put on a show that we were all very proud of. With the philosophy that if we give it our absolute all every night with peak energy and a boatload of passion that an audience would appear. We stayed consistent and determined and boy that audience ( YOU ) not only appeared but showed up!!!”

Hough also thanked the people who attended for their “amazing energy,” which he said was felt on stage.

“To have an opportunity to create that special chemistry in that Theatre with you night after night is a performers dream and we never take that for granted,” he continued. “So when I say ‘We Did It’ I don’t just mean production, cast and crew but I also mean you, the audience. Cause without you there is no us.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Think Pro Was ‘Overshadowed,’ Robbed of Emmy Nod