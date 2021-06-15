‘Dancing With the Stars’: Derek Hough Talks “Sibling Rivalry” with Julianne Hough

Six-time “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion and current “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is not immune to indulging in petty rivalries. One, in particular, is with his sister, professional dancer, actress and businesswoman Julianne Hough.

Derek talked all about the rivalry while making an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s award-winning talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The professional dancer took some time to share details about his and Julianne’s relationship including how they often tease or prank one another before adding that he and his long-time girlfriend Hayley Erbert are now bird watchers and constantly picking up new hobbies.

Hough Talked About The ‘Sibling Rivalry’





When Clarkson asked Hough if he had ever beat any of his siblings with a pool noodle, he had a somewhat unexpected response.

“In the past? No,” he started. “But I do currently! We grew up on a lake, a lot of water sports and stuff.”

He added that people often ask him about sibling rivalry.

“I’m not going to lie, my sister and I, people often ask us about a sibling rivalry and teasing each other,” he said. “I’m like, I tease her more now than I did when we were kids.”

Clarkson told him that she thought that was great because if they can tease each other, then that prepares them for anything coming from outside their relationship since they’re both in the limelight.

The TV host later joked that Derek’s entire family were all “elite humans” because she once ran into his mother and siblings.

“Children of the Corn!” he jokingly replied.

Hough Says He Would Love to Partner With Celine Dion





When asked if he would ever go back and dance on “Dancing With the Stars” and step down from the judging table, Derek replied that he might and he never says never. “I love the show so much, it’s so much fun,” Derek replied. “It’d have to be, like, with the right partner or the right thing. I don’t know.” When asked who the right partner would be to get him to return, Derek didn’t hold back.

“I’ve always said Celine Dion,” he told Clarkson. “Because, I met her a couple of times, but the first time I met her was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ when she performed, and I was walking up the stairs, I was holding some shoes, and she goes, ‘Derek Hough!’ and I’m like, ‘Celine Dion knows my name!’”

He said that he didn’t know how to reply to her so he just said “I’m holding shoes.”

“And she said, she’s like ‘Derek Hough is holding shoes, oh yeah!’” he said in a sing-songy voice.

He also shared that being a judge on the show was much easier than being a professional dancer.

“Oh, being a pro dancer [is harder] for sure!” Hough shared before putting on a faux-British accent to imitate fellow judge Len Goodman talking about dancing for hours and hours on end.

He also said he was excited about the upcoming season because Goodman will be returning to the ballroom.

Hough told Us Weekly that he’s excited to continue being a judge, though he would consider returning as a dancer at some point.

“When Tom Brady won a seventh Super Bowl, I was like, ‘Oh no, do I need to go for seven here?” he joked at the time. “No, I think – who knows? I never say never, but for right now, I’m looking forward to going back as a judge.”

