DWTS Eliminations: Who Was Sent Home 10/12/2021?

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its third and fourth celebrity and pro dancer pairs home from season 30 on Tuesday, October 12 after the two-part Disney Week that led to the season’s first double elimination. Which two pairs went home after Disney Heroes and Disney Villains? Read on to find out what happened but be warned of spoilers about the week 4 double elimination.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ WEEK 4 ELIMINATION FOR SEASON 30

The Third & Fourth Couples Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Were…





Play



Matt James’s Paso Doble – Dancing with the Stars Matt James and Lindsay Arnold dance the Paso Doble to “Jungle” by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons from the movie “The Jungle Book” on Dancing with the Stars Disney Week: Villains Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 2021-10-13T01:51:26Z

The bottom three couples were Matt James and Lindsay Arnold, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, and Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. The couple in the very bottom and eliminated automatically was Brian and Sharna.

Then the four judges chose to keep Kenya and Brandon in the competition — Derek Hough and Len Goodman voted to keep them and because Len is the head judge, that meant that Kenya and Brandon were safe. So Matt and Lindsay were the second couple sent home in the double elimination.

But it wasn’t an easy decision for the judges.

“Listen, both of you are so entertaining, so much potential, I love great moments with both of you,” said Bruno when he chose Matt and Lindsay to stay.

“You both have incredible potential and I think tonight you both raised the game and you elevated so much in your journey on the show,” said Derek when he chose Kenya and Brandon.

But eventually, Len said that Kenya was the stronger dancer and chose to keep her in the competition.

The eliminations were determined by combining the judges’ votes and the viewers’ votes from both nights. The final leaderboard of the judges’ scores after both Disney nights had Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess at the bottom with a total of 52, followed by Matt James and Lindsay Arnold with a 57, and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke with a 58, so actually, Kenya and Brandon weren’t even in the bottom three based on the judges’ scores.

These two eliminations come on the heels of “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove and his partner Britt Stewart being eliminated in week 2 and “Bling Empire” reality TV star Christine Chiu and her partner Pasha Pashkov being eliminated in week 3.

Matt and Brian’s Journeys On The Show





Play



Video Video related to dwts eliminations: who was sent home 10/12/2021? 2021-10-12T21:59:25-04:00

Over the first four weeks, Brian and Sharna averaged only a 24.8 over their five dances, while Matt and Lindsay averaged a 26.0. Both of those were the lowest averages of any couple left in the competition, so it looks like the right two couples were eliminated based on the judges’ scores.

Brian and Sharna earned a high score of 27 on their paso doble in week four and a low score of a 19 on their tango in week three (though in week three, there were only three judges).

Matt and Lindsay received a high score of a 31 on their paso doble in week four and a low score of 20 on their tango in week three.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former Pro Would Return If ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Asked