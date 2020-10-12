‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated on DWTS? 10/12

It was 80’s Night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 12! The remaining 12 celebrity contestants and their partners took the ballroom stage for week 5 of the competition, with each pair dancing to a classic song from the 1980s. At the end of the night, another star was eliminated from DWTS season 29 and sent home.

What happened during Dancing With the Stars week 5? Who is safe to dance another week, and who was eliminated? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Week 5 Performance Recap

After Anne Heche was eliminated in a hectic live result reveal last week, only 12 couples remained in the competition. For week 5, the episode’s theme was “80s Night.”

Justina Machado and Sasha performed the first dance of the night, dancing a Flashdance-themed Cha-Cha to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. The number even included the iconic chair/shower moment, with Machado getting doused with water for the dance’s grand finale. They scored 8s across the board, for a total of 24 out of 30.

Before Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna‘s Tango, Metcalfe opened up about how he felt like an outsider when he was growing up in the 80s. Metcalfe was called out by the judges for going wrong a few times during his dance, but Carrie Ann Inaba praised his improved musicality. They scored a 19 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb danced to the New Kids On the Block song “The Right Stuff,” which was meaningful to Stause because she was a huge NKOTB fan growing up. Inaba criticized their dance for lack of Cha-Cha content, even though she was so entertained by it. They got a 19 from the judges.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon gave a Madonna-inspired performance to “Like a Virgin.” She said this week of competition was significant to her because her family learned a lot of English after coming to American from listening to 80s music. The judges enjoyed her number and gave her a 24 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val, after narrowly escaping elimination last week, took the dance floor to dance the Tango to “Tainted Love.” The judges praised Aldama for rising to the occasion after they saved her last week and commended her dance. They got a 26 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl danced the Waltz to popular 80s prom song, “Open Arms” by Journey. McLean never had a prom growing up because he was homeschooled in order to tour with the Backstreet Boys. They got a 24 out of 30 from the judges.

Skai Jackson and Alan gave a Back to the Future-themed Jazz performance to “The Power of Love.” As the youngest contestant this season, Jackson was born over a decade after the 80s were over.

Vernon Davis and Peta danced the Tango to “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. They got three 7s from the judges for a total of 21 points.

Kailtyn Bristowe and Artem danced the Tango, with choreography rich in 80s culture to show off “a different side of Kailtyn.” Bristowe was born in 1985, so the 80s reminded her of her childhood in Canada and her close relationship with her sister. Inaba said Bristowe’s Tango was the best frame of the night, and the judges were floored by her breakdancing skills at the end of the number. They got their highest score of the season, a 27 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella danced the Samba to “Rhythm of the Night.” Derek Hough said it was his best dance of the season so far, and praised it as a proper Samba. They got 24 points out of 30 from the judges, Nelly’s best score and his first 8s of the season.

Johnny Weir and Britt performed to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler, the first contemporary dance of the season. The judges loved his performance, both for his artistry and Britt’s choreography; Hough called it “perfect.” They scored a 29 out of 30, with 10s from Inaba and Hough.

For the last dance of the night, Nev Schulman and Jenna danced the Quickstep to “Take on Me.” Schulman said the 80s were tough for him, and he was one of the first kids diagnosed with ADHD, adding that his after school dance program helped him find himself and that one class changed his life. Nev and Jenna got a 26 out of 30.

At the End of the Night, the Couple Sent Home Was…

…Jessie Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess.

In the end, the bottom two couples after last week’s judges’ scores and viewers’ votes were Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd and Jessie Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess. Bruno Tonioli chose to save Vernon and Peta, and Carrie Ann Inaba agreed, sending Jessie and Sharna home. Derek Hough agreed that he would have picked Vernon and Peta, for a unanimous decision.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

