‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Teases New Project

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater teased a new project for fans on her Instagram Stories on March 1, 2022.

“Finished filming something fun in LA now back on tour in Memphis tomorrow,” Slater wrote alongside a smiling selfie. It’s unclear what she was filming, though it likely has something to do with dance and performing.

Slater is currently on tour alongside many of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, but that schedule ends in the spring, leaving Slater plenty of time for other projects ahead of the fall 2022 season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Slater Will Be on the Transcend Tour

Slater announced the move on Instagram with a photo alongside the caption, “Yay!!! I’m so excited to be joining @transcendtour this summer! Can’t wait to meet the amazing students at the #Transcend conventions and get into some ballroom with youuuuu! Let’s go people!”

According to their website, Transcend tour is a “3-day exclusive, one of a kind dance convention for passionate dancers of all ages.”

The mission, the website states, it to give “individualized attention” with workshops, which will help dancers be successful no matter what part of the dance industry they want to be in.

The tour is not open to the public, according to the website. Attendance is “based on audition or invitation only.”

Some Think Slater & Her Husband Have Split

In December 2021, some fans began speculating that Slater and her husband, Sasha Farber, have split up.

At the time, people pointed to the fact that neither Slater nor Farber have posted about each other on Instagram for quite some time, and they have not been seen together in public.

That was likely because the couple was quarantined from one another during the filming of season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” since none of the professional dancers were able to live with one another due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health precautions.

In one Reddit post, which was published on December 2, 2021, fans pointed out that Slater and Farber did not spend Thanksgiving together and were actually on separate continents as Slater traveled to see her family.

“I was holding out hope because their proposal was so beautiful and sweet but it’s super noticeable now that the show is over and they weren’t together for Thanksgiving,” the post reads.

One person replied, writing, “I think she deserves better IMO. And it’s probably a smart decision since they both have such different views on children. Better for both to move on instead of waiting years for the other person to change their mind.”

Some fans also thought that Farber was throwing shade at Slater’s partner during the “Dancing With the Stars” season, according to a Reddit post.

The couple has somewhat put the rumors to rest by posting on Instagram together and performing together on the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 tour. They have been very present in one another’s Instagram stories since the start of the tour, however, they are still not posting about one another on their main Instagram feeds, which has fed into some of the speculation.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

