‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Joins Summer 2022 Tour

Emma Slater, a professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” has announced that she will be joining a summer 2022 tour.

Slater is currently on tour alongside many of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, but that schedule ends in the spring. Her next tour will start during the summer, and dates have not yet been released.

Slater announced the move on Instagram with a photo alongside the caption, “Yay!!! I’m so excited to be joining @transcendtour this summer! Can’t wait to meet the amazing students at the #Transcend conventions and get into some ballroom with youuuuu! Let’s go people!”

Transcend Tour is a Dance Convention

According to their website, Transcend tour is a “3-day exclusive, one of a kind dance convention for passionate dancers of all ages.”

The mission, the website states, it to give “individualized attention” with workshops, which will help dancers be successful no matter what part of the dance industry they want to be in.

The tour is not open to the public, according to the website. Attendance is “based on audition or invitation only.”

There is currently no information about the dates for the tour or when Slater will be attending to teach students, though it is her first time attending the tour.

Some Fans Thought Slater & Husband Sasha Farber Broke Up

In December 2021, some fans speculated that Slater and her husband, Sasha Farber, broke up. At the time, fans pointed to the fact that neither of the couple had posted about one another on Instagram for quite some time, and they had not been seen together in public.

That was likely because they were quarantined from one another during the season of “Dancing With the Stars,” as no professional dancers were allowed to live together during the show’s filming as a health precaution.

In a Reddit post, which was published on December 2, 2021, fans noted that they did not seem to spend Thanksgiving together and were actually on separate continents as Slater traveled to see her family.

“I was holding out hope because their proposal was so beautiful and sweet but it’s super noticeable now that the show is over and they weren’t together for Thanksgiving,” the post reads.

One person replied, writing, “I think she deserves better IMO. And it’s probably a smart decision since they both have such different views on children. Better for both to move on instead of waiting years for the other person to change their mind.”

Some fans also thought that Farber was throwing shade at Slater’s partner during the “Dancing With the Stars” season, according to a Reddit post.

The couple has effectively put the rumors to rest by posting on Instagram together and performing together on the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 tour. They have been very present in one another’s Instagram stories since the start of the tour.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

