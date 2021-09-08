DWTS Fans Target Season 30 Cast Member For First Elimination

There is one new “Dancing With the Stars” contestant that fans are not happy about being part of the season 30 cast and want to see her eliminated first. Read on to find out what viewers are saying about Olivia Jade Giannulli and why they think she should go home first.

While we have seen a handful of people express their delight about influencer and Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade being cast on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, those opinions are few and far between.

Instead, there seem to be three camps of people responding to the Olivia Jade casting news — those who are vowing not to watch until she is sent home, those who want to see her eliminated first, and those who are dunking hard on the fact that in her family’s college admissions scandal, she and her sister posed as athletic prospects for the University of Southern California rowing team, according to USA Today.

“This slow rollout of #dwts cast members is stressing me out. Anyway I hope Olivia Jade is eliminated first,” wrote one fan.

“Absolute lock to finish dead last,” said another fan.

“Apparently Olivia Jade will be on DWTS and I’m thinking she’s going to be the first eliminated,” wrote another fan.

“The best part about Olivia Jade being on @DancingABC will be when I hear she’s been booted. I won’t be watching,” wrote a third.

The fans are also definitely not here for this being Giannulli’s image rehabilitation effort and her college admissions scandal being spun into something fans should feel sorry for her about, with one viewer blasting “Dancing With the Stars” for “rewarding petulance and privilege.”

“I can already [hear] a dumbass sob story on DWTS from Olivia jade about her college scandal. Girl shush I ain’t gonna pity you or you criminal mother,” wrote one fan.

“I can’t wait for Olivia Jade’s tearful waltz about how hard her life has been after she was a willing participant in a massive fraud. #DWTS,” wrote another fan.

Another posted, “Continuing her tradition of taking opportunities from others, Aunt Becky’s daughter Olivia Jade is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. #DWTS #DancingOnGMA.”

One fan summed it up with, “Not Olivia Jade here for her redemption tour.”

The Fans Love The Rowing Jokes

Olivia Jade is on #DancingWiththeStars. Shouldn't she be rowing in college? pic.twitter.com/eHDzfPBLpw — Ƭαოα૨α Ɓ 🙄 (@TamsBS) September 8, 2021

The fans who want to dunk on Giannulli’s family making it look as though she and her sister were competitive rowers are having a field day on Twitter.

“Really impressed that #DWTS was able snag Olympian gymnast Suni Lee AND Olympian rower Olivia Jade,” wrote one fan.

“Can’t believe #DWTS actually got champion rower Olivia Jade !! Who is ready for a Contemporary dance to ‘love the way you lie’ for Most Memorable Year Night ?!” cracked another.

“Olivia Jade is on #DancingWiththeStars. Shouldn’t she be rowing in college?” wrote a third.

“Unfortunately, Olivia Jade thought she was applying for ‘Rowing With the Stars.’ #DWTS,” joked another fan.

A fifth fan wrote, “Olivia Jade first dance better be to ‘Row Row Row Your Boat.’ Being rewarded by #dwts for cheating other college students out of a spot is pretty disgusting. What’s wrong with you @DancingABC?”

Finally, one fan wondered, “You think Olivia Jade will buy her way to the Mirrorball as well?”

Giannulli is one of 15 contestants who were revealed on Sept. 8 on “Good Morning America.” The pairings are not officially being revealed until premiere night but they have leaked and it sounds like the YouTuber and influencer will be paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

