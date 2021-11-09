Some Fans Call For Long-Time ‘Dancing With the Stars’ To Retire

Some fans are calling for long-time “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke to retire from the show because they believe her choreography has become stale over the past few seasons.

Burke has previously spoken about wanting to retire from the show at some point in the near future because of her age, 37, and her desire to move into a different position on the show overall.

She has stated that she would love to be a judge on the show rather than a professional dancer, she told Hello! Magazine in October 2021.

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

She added a comment about how she would “do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version.”

Fans Want Burke To Retire From Being a DWTS Pro

One fan took to Reddit to start a thread about wanting Burke to retire from the ballroom, writing, “Her choreography is stale, and she doesn’t bring out the best in her partners.”

Most comments seemed to agree with the original post, and some pointed out that Burke’s current partner, Cody Rigsby, may have been better off with a younger pro like Britt Stewart.

“Kind of agree. She seems like a nice lady these days but Cody deserved better. Danielle [Karagach] working her a** off to make Iman work as a ballroom dancer, Jenna [Johnson] killing choreo, etc.,” another person wrote.

Some people went farther, writing, “I think Cheryl is terrible this year. These last two seasons are killing her years of amazing choreography and partnership.”

Others said they did enjoy Burke’s Paso Doble, which the partners performed on Janet Jackson night on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I for the most part agree, but I do think we got a glimpse of old Cheryl with tonight’s routine,” one person wrote. “She looked fierce and it was by far Cody’s best dance. I agree that the rest of his dances this season have been pretty forgettable though.”

Another wrote, “No, Cheryl is fine to me.”

Burke Wonders How Long She Can Continue On DWTS

Burke does not know how long she can continue to be a dancer on the show, she shared with Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast.

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going… ” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”

She also said that there are a lot of young women who are breaking into the field, which can do a number on her ego sometimes.

“But still I don’t know, I have so many question marks. And again, that’s how scary it is to live in the uncertainty,” she shared.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern (live) and Pacific (recorded) on ABC.

