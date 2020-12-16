Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Speaks Out Amid His New Romance

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has been the subject of many rumors and plenty of drama since announcing that he and his wife were getting a divorce. Now, Savchenko’s estranged wife Emma Samodanova has opened up her feelings about her ex’s new romance.

Samodanova and Savchenko announced on Instagram in November that they would be getting divorced but had plans to continue co-parenting their two young daughters. The couple previously ran a ballroom dance studio together, but Samodanova isn’t sure that that partnership will be able to continue.

“We’ve tried to figure it out…” she told fans during an Instagram live. “If we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So, I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

Somadanova Says She Doesn’t Know if She Believes in True Love

Now that she and Savchenko have decided to part ways, Somadanova says she’s unsure if true love really exists in the world during her Instagram Live.

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore,” she said. “It’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”

She also shared that she’s having a hard time but is also grateful for her good friends at this time in her life. One friend, she said, recently moved to America and has been able to help her through the divorce.

“You have to really choose wisely your best friends or your friends,” the Russia native said. “It’s different types of people. No matter if you’re up or down, this person needs to be next to you and give you the truth… if they’re pushing you down, that’s not a good friend.”

In the same Q&A Instagram Live, Somadanova got into what she believes about giving people multiple chances. She previously alleged that Savchenko had cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship, and she shared that she gave him so many chances in their relationship to change.

“The older we get, the less bulls*** I believe,” she said. “Most men [are] like this… my advice [is] don’t give them a second chance.”

She later added, “We used to say in Russia, ‘It’s better to be alone than with someone who doesn’t deserve you.'”

Savchenko Has a New Girlfriend

After Savchenko took a trip to Mexico alongside Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe, Entertainment Tonight and People confirmed that his new girlfriend is actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo.

A source told ET that Scerbo and Savchenko have been together for a short amount of time and they’re “having a lot of fun together.” The source added that they get along very well.

“They’re not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go,” the source told the outlet. “They’ve been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better.”

Savchenko shared a photo from his time in Mexico with Motsepe, writing “2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

