DWTS Alum Arrested For Assault and Robbery

One of the youngest contestants to ever appear on “Dancing With the Stars” got into some trouble recently — Hayes Gries was arrested on assault and robbery charges in North Carolina. Here is what we know about what happened.

Grier Was Arrested on Charges of Beating a Man and Stealing His Phone

According to TMZ, Grier was arrested in North Carolina this past week after an arrest warrant was issued for him stemming from an incident where Grier is accused of beating up a man and stealing his phone.

Grier, who became famous as a Vine star back in 2015, was booked in the Mecklenburg County Jail in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, July 30. The arrest warrant was issued after a judge reviewed preliminary evidence submitted by the local police from an attack that happened Monday, July 26 where a man named William Markolf was assaulted and had his phone stolen.

The injuries named in the warrant include a broken eye socket, brain damage, bruised rubs, hearing loss and bleeding from the back of his head, according to TMZ. Grier was charged with common law robbery, felony conspiracy, and assault with serious bodily injury. The conspiracy charge also involves another man, Luke Foushee, who has not been arrested yet. Grier has been released on bail.

When Grier appeared on “Dancing WIth the Stars” in 2015, he was 15 years old, which made him the second-youngest person to appear on the show at the time behind Willow Shields (14). He was partnered with Emma Slater, finishing in eighth place, though the weeks leading up to his elimination, he had some of the highest scores.

The week he and Slater were eliminated, they actually earned a perfect 30 in their group freestyle and a 26 on their waltz, which was not the lowest individual score of the week. In fact, judge Julianne Hough said that during his waltz, Grier felt like a “leading man” that night and that the dance gave her chills.

When Grier was eliminated, he was visibly emotional and had this to say about his time on the show (via MJ’s Big Blog), “This has meant so much to me, it’s been a really life-changing experience.”

“I can tell you… you go out on a night where you excelled. You did such great dancing tonight and this competition is going to miss you,” said host Tom Bergeron.

Since his time on the show, Grier appeared on a Hulu show called “Freakish” and also hosts his own reality show for Verizon’s go90 app called “Top Grier.” That show follows Grier and his family, including spending season one at the family’s farm in North Carolina and season two where they weathered Hurricane Harvey on the Gulf Coast. According to Variety, a portion of the season two proceeds went to the American Red Cross relief effort after Harvey’s devastation of the area.

“Working on this show has been such a journey,” Grier said in a statement when the show was renewed (via Variety). “I get to work with my brother, my friends, family and even my dog! And this season, I’m so proud that we filmed along the Gulf Coast. It was an incredible experience and the community really embraced us. My heart is broken seeing the devastation from the hurricane.”

