Hayley Erbert Reveals if She Wants Children With Derek Hough

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge Derek Hough celebrated his 37th birthday on May 17, 2022, and his long-time girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, shared a sweet tribute to the star.

In one of the slides on her Instagram Stories, Erbert shared that she “can’t wait” to have children with Hough.

“After seeing you with these two, I can’t wait to see you with our babies,” Erbert wrote on a slide that featured Hough eating ice cream alongside two children.

The couple has been dating since 2016 after they met while dancing on tour together, and they have dropped plenty of hints about their future together during that time.

Erbert Called Hough the Love of Her Life

In a sweet tribute she shared to her feed, Erbert called Hough the love of her life and wished him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life!” she wrote. “I can’t imagine my life without you. I am so grateful for your existence. Cheers to 37! I love you always, in ALL ways @derekhough.”

Erbert also shared on her Instagram Stories that she loves Hough’s love for their “fur babies.”

According to People, the couple shares two dogs and two cats, Romi and Luna, who are both German shepherd/husky mixes, Palo, an orange cat, and Lily, a grey cat.

The couple has shared many adventures over the last year, including a trip to Rwanda that they posted about multiple times on social media and made a video about together.

Hough Has a New Show With National Geographic

Hough announced on May 16, 2022, that he has a new show coming up in partnership with National Geographic. The show, he revealed, is called “Dance the World With Derek Hough.”

“I have been an avid fan of @natgeo as long as I can remember. My Dad had a massive collection until one day I unfortunately destroyed them all by cutting the Tigers and Lions out of them. What? I was making a collage on my wall. Sorry Dad, I promise one day I’ll replace them all🙏🏼,” he wrote. “Today is a very exciting day as my life long Love of Dance and National Geographic collide in a brand new show !!!”

He shared that the show will be a Disney+ Original and will be streaming later this year.

“Dance is the lifeblood of every culture,” he wrote. “Dance is a global connective tissue that brings families and strangers alike together. I will be your guide on a journey to learn and discover the roots of the most popular dance styles and trends around the world from the cultures, environments and people who shaped them. In each episode, I will team up with a celebrity guest to uncover the origins and cultures that shaped the dance. Unleashed and inspired, every step in our adventure will culminate in a once-in-a-lifetime spectacular performance.”

He also encouraged fans to buy tickets to his Las Vegas Residency show, “No Limits,” in honor of his birthday.

According to Deadline, National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe shared that the network is “thrilled” to partner with Hough.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

