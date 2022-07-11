DWTS Insider Dishes on Hosting Change

“Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt was asked on Twitter on July 9 about any information regarding the season 31 host and she had some interesting details for fans.

Here’s what Burtt had to say on the subject:

There Are ‘A Lot of Moving Parts’ and Nothing is ‘Finalized’

With a new (returning) EP and a new network, there are a lot of moving parts that have not been finalized. Info is likely to come later this season (but will come quickly once they lock things in place). Patience is going to be key here. I like what I'm hearing so far. ❤️ #DWTS https://t.co/GZW2l3Zisx — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) July 10, 2022

There may be good news coming for “Dancing With the Stars” fans who are not fans of Tyra Banks as the host — it sounds like nothing is set in stone yet for season 31 and there are “a lot of moving parts.”

“With a new (returning) EP and a new network, there are a lot of moving parts that have not been finalized,” wrote Burtt on Twitter. “Info is likely to come later this season (but will come quickly once they lock things in place). Patience is going to be key here. I like what I’m hearing so far.”

She added that she does not publicize “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers and leaks until she has verified her information with “multiple sources,” so just because she doesn’t have any information right now doesn’t mean she doesn’t have any information at all — it just means that she’s waiting until she can fully verify it.

“And a reminder since it’s been a year… I only announce #DWTS details once I have verified it with multiple sources for accuracy. So if I’m not giving out info, I either don’t have any to offer, or I can’t verify what I’ve heard. Being accurate (not first) w/info is important,” wrote the reporter.

She was also asked in the replies if the show will still tape at CBS studios now that the show is moving to Disney Plus and she reminded fans that Television City, which is a large television studio complex located in Los Angeles and used to be known as “CBS Television City,” hasn’t actually been owned by CBS since 2018, so “Dancing With the Stars” will still tape its shows there.

Incidentally, Television City has been/is also the location for “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” the “Survivor” finale/reunion, and “The Price is Right,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and many more, because, as Burtt said, it has soundstages that are particularly good for live TV shows.

“[‘Dancing With the Stars’ filming location] won’t change. Television City (CBS hasn’t owned the property for years now) offers soundstages that are particularly helpful to live/taped variety shows,” wrote Burtt.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has Had a Lot of Behind-the-Scenes Changes in the Offseason

The “new (returning) EP” comment from Burtt is in reference to the return of Conrad Green, the executive producer who started with “Dancing With the Stars” in season one and left after season 18. According to Variety, Green is returning to run the show after the departure of Andrew Llinares in March 2022; Llinares was the executive producer responsible for firing hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews after season 28 and hiring Tyra Banks for seasons 29 and 30.

Shortly after news broke via Deadline that Llinares was leaving, The Sun ran a report that Banks was also on her way out and that production has been a bit chaotic as of late.

“Production has been a mess, with no clear direction of where [the show] was going, which is why certain producers have been axed in recent months,” the source told The Sun.

In a funny coincidence, Bergeron was just recounting all of this production drama on a June 2022 episode of the podcast “Game Changers” and he admitted that Green is “the only person that would make me even think about [coming back],” which is what he told Green in a message when Deadline first reported the news about Green being in talks to return to the show.

Maybe Bergeron is one of the “moving parts.” But either way, Burtt said that news should be forthcoming later this season and should “come quickly” once things are locked down.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

