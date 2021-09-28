WATCH: Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach’s DWTS Week 2 Performance

“Dancing With the Stars” fans were a bit miffed in week 1 at the judges’ scores for Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach. Watch their week 2 rumba to “U Know What’s Up” by Donell Jones below and decide if they bounced back from the jive, which judge Len Goodman in particular said was lacking in jive content. Ahead of their week 2 dance, Iman said, “Len giving me a four? We’ll see about him next week.”

Iman and Daniella Proved They’re Here to Compete

After the first week, a lot of fans thought Iman and Daniella were robbed on their jive, which was a lot of fun. But they only received a 21 out of 40 from the judges, which left them in second-to-last place. But in week 2, they showed the judges what they were made of with their rumba, which Sharna Burgess said ahead of this week is a very hard dance for a male celebrity get in week two (because her partner Brian Austin Green drew the rumba as well).

“What I love about you is that you just look like you’re enjoying this and it just makes me enjoy it … It was just so smooth, so effortless. That deep lunge! … great job, man,” said Derek Hough.

“I really appreciate the work you put into this … very, very good work. You still have to work on your feet, yes?” said Bruno Tonioli.

“For me, you have something special. The way you are so able to connect to that music and you don’t care, you tell your story from what you are feeling from that music,” said Carrie Ann Inaba.

“I lked it,” said Len Goodman, adding, “Don’t get excited, I didn’t like it that much. But I liked it. It’s a great improvement on last week.”

Iman and Daniella received three 6s and a 7 from Carrie Ann for a 25 out of 40.

Shumpert Has Fellow NBA Starts Rooting For Him

If you missed Iman Shumpert’s first dance on #DWTS , you’re welcome

pic.twitter.com/l3NEG2egJw — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 22, 2021

In week 1, Shumpert and Karagach’s jive to Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” earned a 21 out of 40, which fans and Shumpert’s famous friends alike thought was terribly low.

“Iman was robbed, man. I love him and Daniella already,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“This was awesome! Shump got serious moves! That dance was a 10. He was in sync w/his partner… very energetic w/high intensity & outfit/ music chosen was superb for dance!” wrote another fan.

A third wrote, “This is why I don’t watch this show … That old man is pitiful.”

“They robbed Iman on DWTS last night. So ima just go ahead and say they’re being racist,” wrote another fan.

NBA star and Shumpert’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James retweeted a video of the performance and wrote, “Ayyyyeeeeeee!!!!!! Let’s go

@imanshumpert! Make sure y’all go vote for him ASAP!”

Kevin Durant, another NBA star who currently plays with Shumpert on the Brooklyn Nets, tweeted, “Elite activity. Salute god.”

Nikki Bella, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant who is engaged to “Dancin With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev, tweeted, “Wow Iman!!!!! He just blew me away!!! That was SO good!!!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Does A DWTS Contestant Have Guaranteed Safety For 3 Weeks?