DWTS Alum Files ‘Breach of Contract’ Lawsuit

Aformer “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has filed a lawsuit against SiriusXM and Stitcher, according to The Blast.

The outlet obtained court documents that revealed that James Van Der Beek filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles county court on Friday, August 26, 2022, requesting some $700,000 from the broadcasting company after his podcast deal fell through.

“In late 2021, (James) began to pursue an opportunity for creating a podcast based on his longstanding acting career, onscreen characters, and life as a husband and father of six. He would serve as the podcast’s host, conduct interviews, provide commentary and behind-the-scenes insight on past work, and share the kind of unique perspective as an artist, seeker, and public figure that has become the hallmark of his social media presence,” the court docs read, in part, according to The Blast.

Van Der Beek Claims SiriusXM ‘Reneged’ on the Deal

The upcoming podcast had been a sure thing for several months, according to the court docs. However, Van Der Beek claims that the company decided to end the contract before the project really got off the ground.

The “Varsity Blues” actor had agreed that he wouldn’t “work on any other podcasts,” as part of the deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The agreed-upon deal even provided [SiriusXM] with a first look so that [Van Der Beek] could not work on any other podcasts. Yet, after the project was green lit and several subsequent actions had been taken by [SiriusXM] to set the podcast up, Sirius and Stitcher reneged on the agreement and told [Van Der Beek] that they would not perform,” the suit said.

Van Der Beek Shared an Instagram Post About Staying Positive the Same Day the Lawsuit Was Filed

Although Van Der Beek has not spoken out publicly about the lawsuit that he filed, he did share a post on Instagram.

“So, I’ve been trying this thing lately… I’d say I’m naturally pretty optimistic. I look for the best in every situation, every person – sometimes to a fault. It’s not that I don’t feel the pain of the world – as an empath, I’m insanely sensitive to it – but since that can be too much sometimes, my go-to is to direct focus in a different direction,” his caption read, in part.

He went on to explain that a friend of his encouraged him to take on some of those hard or emotional times and give them “office hours” to “observe” a given issue and really take it in without feeling the need to solve it.

“This has not been an easy path. But one benefit is that moments of joy feel more fully lived. As if by letting the air out of that despair… I don’t have to carry it. By acknowledging it with my heart… my body no longer sees the need to maintain a tether to that part of the human experience,” Van Der Beek added.

He was not specific in his post as to one problem in particular, but many people supported the idea in the comments section.

“Thank you for putting it out there. As a fellow empath, I’m definitely going to try this,” one comment read.

“I keep saying, you should write a book or be a motivational speaker. Just don’t stop posting on Instagram,” someone else wrote.

