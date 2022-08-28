DWTS Alum Recalls Being ‘Favored to Win’ Mirrorball When Tragedy Struck Family

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor is reflecting back on a tough time in his life.

James Van Der Beek, who competed on season 28 of DWTS alongside his ballroom pro partner Emma Slater, was eliminated week 8 in an emotional goodbye that had just about everyone in the studio in tears. The “Dawson’s Creek” actor

On the November 18, 2019, episode of DWTS, Van Der Beek shared the news that his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

“My wife, Kimberly, and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome in our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together,” he said on the show, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It breaks you open. It opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human. I really didn’t think I would be dancing tonight, but Kimberly from her hospital bed said to me, ‘I am not done watching you dance.’ Kimberly, I love you,” he added.

Although James earned high scores that evening, he was eliminated at the end of the night. Now, he’s reflecting back on it all.

Here’s what you need to know:

James Shared a Post About Past & Present

On August 19, 2022, James took a moment to share his thoughts on social media, now two years out from his time on DWTS.

“Pic #1 we had just lost a baby 18 weeks into pregnancy and almost lost @vanderkimberly in the process. I had a collaboration going south, rapidly. And I’d just been booted off a reality dancing competition I’d been favored to win. (I feel like three out of those four are fairly relatable),” he wrote.

The photo is of James and his son Joshua next to a brook.

“So, last minute, we rented an #RV, and headed north. No real plan, just day-to-day. Late one night we pulled into a quaint little RV park I’d booked a few hours earlier, and woke up next to this river. And thus began the process – not necessarily of healing – but of being present. Present to the pain. Present to the beauty around us. And present to the acceptance of being in a process I did not understand,” his captioned continued.

James and Kimberly are parents to Olivia, 10, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 2. Before they welcomed their son, Jeremiah, in November 2021, Kimberly suffered another miscarriage — her fifth.

“I’ve had, actually, five miscarriages total, but the last two were significant in that they hospitalized me. Those were incredibly difficult, emotionally and physically. I just felt like I was going to pass. I didn’t know that I was going to live through it. It became pretty dark,” Kimberly told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021.

James Included a Photo With Jeremiah at the Same Spot He Once Grieved & Shared a Powerful Message About Healing

James returned to the brook in 2022, and snapped a photo with Joshua and 9-month-old Jeremiah. He shared a powerful message about coming through a hard time and how a “change of environment” can really help a person heal.

“2 ½ years later, after another late-term pregnancy loss, after that project blew up completely, after we moved to a new state and got our own RV… we came back to that same spot. With a brand new baby boy. Reflecting back on that first trip, I’m astounded by how much I didn’t know about the path to where I am now… and by how much peace I was able to feel in the midst of that darkness,” James wrote.

“Whatever you’re going through… if you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, or even know where to look for it… I invite you to not underestimate the power of a little change of environment… and of taking the time to sit exactly where you’re at. Healing comes at its own pace. Presence might just be a pre-requisite,” he added.

