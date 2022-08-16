Former Heartthrob Joins TikTok & Fans Are Freaking Out

Every member of NSYNC is officially on TikTok!

On August 9, 2022, JC Chasez joined the social media platform, and asked his bandmates — including two former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors — for advice.

“Am i doing this right? @iamckirkpatrick @lancebass @justintimberlake @joeyfatone,” Chasez captioned his first post on the platform.

The boys came around to check out the video and shared their advice in the comments section.

“S***. Now I’ve got to train another one??! I’m getting to [sic] old for this. #LordsWork Welcome to the tok C! And Hapot [sic] Birthday!” Lance Bass commented.

“Welcome. It’s weird out here,” added Justin Timberlake.

“I’m still asking that question!” Chris Kirkpatrick wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chasez’s First TikTok Was a Huge Success

In his TikTok, Chasez filmed himself while at dinner with some friends. “How does this s*** work?” he asked. He filmed using the phone’s flashlight and looked like he was posing for a photo. When the video ends, Chasez added on the hit NSYNC song “Bye, Bye, Bye” — fitting for his departure. He hasn’t uploaded another TikTok since.

Chasez’s first TikTok ended up going viral with 1.4 million views.

Although he was one of the most popular members of NSYNC, Chasez has been more reluctant to keep himself in the spotlight over the years. In fact, he has been asked to do “Dancing With the Stars” more than once but has no desire to join the competition.

“They’ve had enough ‘Dancing with the Stars’ *NSYNC members, man. I’m good. Like Joey, I think, did a fantastic job. I think Lance did a fantastic job. I think they represented us well, so I’m OK,” he told Access Hollywood in 2013.

Chasez, like Timberlake, has also been more reluctant to get the band back together, so to speak. While he is clearly still friends with his former bandmates, he kind of just does his own thing and has for many years.

Fans Couldn’t Believe What Chasez Looks Like Today & Most Were Thrilled That He Joined TikTok

Regardless if fans have followed Chasez on other social media platforms, many freaked out over his first TikTok. A lot of people were excited to see him on the platform while many were taken aback about what he looks like in 2022. The 46-year-old definitely looks different from when he was in his 20s.

“OH MY GOD…Excuse me while I go freak out because my inner 14 year old self is having THE BEST DAY NOW!!!! Always loved JC!!!!” one TikTok user commented.

“Lol welcome to Tiktok. We are old. Representing Md. our grandparents were tight. I haven’t seen you in a long time but my ‘darling’ family loves yours,” someone else wrote.

“When did you become an English teacher?!” another person joked.

“How did JC Chasez grow up to look like my actual dad,” a fourth comment read.

“Didn’t recognize him until I heard the voice,” a fifth TikToker added.

Others said that Chasez looked like various people, including Richard Gere and Marv from “Home Alone.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Gives Update Following Husband’s Hospitalization