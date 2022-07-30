Jenna Johnson Says She Had ‘Hundreds of Negative Tests’

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros announced the news by way of an exclusive interview with People magazine that was published on July 15, 2022.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet.

She and Chmerkovskiy are over-the-moon excited to welcome a baby into the world after trying to conceive for the past couple of years. Johnson shared a bit about her struggles in an Instagram post that she shared on July 19, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy Had Been Trying to Get Pregnant for 2 Years

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy got married in 2019. The two knew that they wanted to start a family but they didn’t realize how challenging it would be for them.

“I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy,” Johnson recalled. She went on to say that she and Chmerkovskiy tried to conceive for two years without any luck. She said it got to the point where she wondered if she would ever be able to get pregnant.

“After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity,” she said.

In her interview with People, Johnson was told that when she stopped stressing about getting pregnant, it would happen — and that’s what she says ended up happening.

“Everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be,” she said.

Johnson Plans to Share More Details About Her Fertility Journey

Johnson promised her Instagram followers that she would take some time to share more about her fertility journey, but, in the meantime, she left them with a message of hope.

“If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE. It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don’t give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen,” she wrote.

For now, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are just enjoying every moment as they get ready for their baby, who will join their family in early 2023.

As for “Dancing With the Stars,” it sounds like Johnson will be sitting out season 31.

In an interview with People magazine at the ESPY Awards, Johnson said that she will have “major FOMO” watching the new season. Chmerkovskiy hasn’t confirmed whether or not he will be competing.

