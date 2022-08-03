JoJo Siwa’s Mom Dragged for Comments About Candace Cameron Bure

A feud between two former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants is apparently still raging on.

Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa made a TikTok and revealed that Candace Cameron Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met. Clearly surprised by Siwa’s claim, Bure decided to give her a call to figure things out.

“So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, ‘Hey, how you doin’?’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve been better, what happened?'” Bure said on her Instagram Stories.

Bure went on to explain that Siwa told her that she wasn’t “mean,” but that she recalled wanting a photo with the “Fuller House” actress years ago and Bure told her that it “wasn’t a good time” for her. This upset Siwa, leading her to say that Bure was the rudest celeb she’d ever met.

While it may have seemed like Siwa and Bure were going to put this behind them and move on, Bure’s daughter posted about it — and now, Siwa’s mom is speaking out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Siwa’s Mom Said ‘It’s About How You Treat People’ Referring to Bure

On August 1, 2022, Jessalynn Siwa shared a clip from her podcast in which she talked about Bure and Siwa’s run-in at the “Fuller House” premiere.

Jessalynn explained that all of the actors were there taking photos with people before moving to a nearby restaurant. In the eatery, JoJo saw Bure and said, “Ohmigod, I love you so much! Can we please take a selfie?”

Bure looked at her and said, “not now, maybe later,” according to her mom.

“She just couldn’t be bothered,” Jessalynn said.

“I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking,” Jessalynn captioned her Instagram video.

Several Fans Reacted to Jessalynn in the Comments Section of the Post

While many Instagram users seem to agree with Jessalynn’s assessment of the situation — and agree that treating people with “genuine kindness” is important, several thought that Jessalynn’s post was uncalled for, mainly because Bure already apologized.

“Seriously…Candace sincerely apologized to both of you and you had no idea what was really going on during that meeting…you’re trying to imply she was mean to jojo and she wasn’t… and as far as the pictures she witnessed being taken could have been pre planned and Candace was doing what everyone was directing her to do…there just could have been so many going on!! You’re just trying to create DRAMA!! Shame on you!!” one person wrote.

“Jess and JoJo, I literally love y’all and have massive respect for you both for being such kind people. As a younger queer kid, I look up to and respect JoJo so much, even today. But I gotta say I disagree a bit with y’all on this. Respectfully, JoJo should delete the TikTok. I totally understand that the way in which Candace handled this situation originally was very rude and entitled. But once JoJo called her out on it, I think Candace truly handled the situation in the way it needed to be done – privately. Candace contacted JoJo, asked what she did, and apologized for her actions. There’s no reason to keep rehashing something in the past. Instead, let’s put our best foot forward and spread more kindness instead of reciprocating the same rudeness that started this whole thing. Love and respect to you both,” someone else added.

“Celebrities have bad days. Christian’s have bad days. I’m sure JoJo has had her bad days and haven’t been able to take a picture. To call her out and go ‘momma bear’ for something so long ago and very misconstrue is not cool,” a third person said.

