‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Scores TV Gig Alongside Derek Hough

One “Dancing With the Stars” champion is set to appear on the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” during the end of the second season of the show.

Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars,” will be joining judge Derek Hough in the series. Hough joined the series for season 2 as a recurring character, and Fisher will guest star, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fisher will appear to star as Gina Porter’s talented older brother, Jamie. Gina is portrayed by Sofia Wylie and is one of the main characters on the show. Fisher’s character appears to wish his little sister good luck at her upcoming performance before saying that he won’t be able to watch it since he’ll have to jet back to Los Angeles, as can be seen in the sneak peek of the upcoming episode.

Wylie was happy about the announcement and working with Fisher, taking to Twitter to write, that he is “The best older brother a sister could have.”

Since Hough’s character does not really have any scenes with the younger cast, it’s not likely that fans will see the two “Dancing With the Stars” winners together during their time on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Fisher Is ‘Excited’ About the Announcement

Following the first look at his role in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” being released, Fisher took to Twitter to share his excitement.

“started with a twitter interaction…words can’t express how much i love this show, but mostly this unbelievably talented CAST. excited for you guys to meet Jamie,” Fisher tweeted.

Fisher’s not only appearing in one TV show at the moment, as he was also recently cast as Barry Allen’s son Bart, also known as the superhero Impulse, in CW’s “The Flash.”

“sitting here all excited about the #HSMTMTS announcement completely forgetting about the fact that @CW_TheFlash season finale is tonight! there’s some really fun surprises tonight…” he tweeted.

It’s unclear if Fisher will appear in season 8 of “The Flash,” according to ScreenRant.

Fisher Will Return as Evan Hansen in “Dear Evan Hansen”

to answer the question of “how does he have time for all of this?!” i must tell you a story about when i met @RyanSeacrest and i asked him the same question and he just laughed while a single tear rolled down his cheek. so that’s pretty much it — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) July 20, 2021

Fisher has had a busy few years when it comes to his career, and the star is set to return to his role as Evan Hansen in the Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen” later this year when it returns to Broadway on December 11, 2021.

Fisher also releases music and streams video games on Twitch.tv.

To address all of the projects and how he gets everything done, Fisher shared a humorous story about a celebrity interaction.

“to answer the question of ‘how does he have time for all of this?!’ I must tell you a story about when i met @RyanSeacrest and i asked him the same question and he just laughed while a single tear rolled down his cheek. so that’s pretty much it,” Fisher wrote.

