Several DWTS Alum Mourn a Sudden Loss

Several former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants are mourning a sudden, tragic loss.

On August 31, 2022, Loren Ridinger shared the devastating news that her beloved husband, J.R. Ridinger had died while on vacation with his family. J.R. is a Miami socialite who had many friends in the entertainment business.

“While I am unable to speak and I am in shock – you should know I am broken – my heart has been ripped out,” her Facebook post began. She revealed that her husband suffered a “sudden pulmonary embolism” and he was “gone” in “just a second.”

“I beg of you to pray and meditate on him. To keep us all in your prayers. I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again. I love you baby. I love you with all of me. Everything I am – is because of us. We were a force – together we can accomplish anything,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Loren Received Dozens of Messages From Friends Following the Death of Her Husband

Shortly after Loren shared her posts on social media, several of her well-known friends let her know that they were thinking of her and that they were available in the event she needed anything during this challenging time.

Quite a few comments were posted by former DWTS contestants.

“I love you so much. Always here for you and Amber forever,” Kim Kardashian commented.

“Memories were what both of you were the best at creating. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I can’t believe this. Loren you are in our thoughts and prayers right now,” Holly Robinson Peete said.

“My deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending you all my love,” Kim Zolciak Biermann wrote.

Loren also received support from Kris Jenner, Scottie Pippen, Victoria Beckham, and Jamie Foxx.

The DWTS Family Recently Mourned Another Tragic Loss

In August 2022, actress Anne Heche was involved in a car accident. She ended up dying from her injuries, according to People magazine. She was just 53 years old.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep told People in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Several people from the DWTS family shared their condolences on social media, including Heche’s pro partner, Keo Motsepe.

“I love you @anneheche,” Motsepe captioned an Instagram post that contained some photos of him with Heche during her time on the show.

READ NEXT: Controversial Star Responds to DWTS Casting Rumors After Angry Fans React