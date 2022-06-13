Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s Divorce Finalized

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge Julianne Hough’s divorce from her now ex-husband, former NHL player Brooks Laich, has been officially finalized two years after Hough filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, the couple is now no longer married, as of June 10, 2022. Hough filed for divorce in November 2020 after three years together.

Hough recently made her debut on Broadway in the show “POTUS,” which was nominated for three Tony Awards.

Hough Says Her Life Has Been ‘Busy’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Tony Awards, which Hough hosted on Sunday, June 13, 2022, Hough talked about how her life has been since her divorce and what it has been like living in New York City.

“Busy,” she told the outlet. “Eight shows a week on Broadway. I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here. And I love New York, it’s so incredible. I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, of my career, and I want to create and put out in the world.”

She added, “This is where I’m meant to be right now, so, feeling good.”

Hough is enjoying being part of the Broadway community.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” she told ET Online. “To be a part of this Broadway community has always been something that I’ve dreamed of, and the fact that I get to be here the year Broadway is back and the Tony Awards are back at Radio City and ‘POTUS’ is nominated, I mean, it’s just amazing. I feel so grateful.”

Hough Is Looking Ahead to the Future

In May 2022, Hough spoke with People about her divorce, telling the outlet that she was “excited” about her future.

Ahead of her Broadway debut, Hough shared that she felt like she was underestimated early on in her career and had to prove her worth to everyone all the time. She feels differently now, however.

“I think as a woman in general, you’re always going to be underestimated,” she shared. “In earlier stages of my career, there was a moment of needing to prove my worth. But as I’ve gotten older, I don’t feel the need to prove anything; I just am who I am,” she told the outlet.

She also talked about her divorce.

“You think about what’s important and what you would be left with at the end of your life,” Hough told People. “[It’s important to] clear space so that you can put your energy and your heart into the things that you’re really passionate … I tried to use [the pandemic] break as a personal-growth moment and to reconnect with friends and family, and, most importantly, myself.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Welcomes First Child