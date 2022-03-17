‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pays Tribute to Winner Following Tour

Kaitlyn Bristowe was crowned the winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 29, and she was able to join the tour for the show following season 30.

Now that Bristowe is done with the tour, “Dancing With the Stars” professionals have taken to Instagram to thank her for her friendship and celebrate their time spent together.

Emma Slater Thanked Bristowe for ‘Inspiration’

Professional dancer Emma Slater took to Instagram to thank Bristowe for her friendship and inspiration.

“I love you so much @kaitlynbristowe,” Slater wrote. “There’s no one quite like you. Thanks for coming into my life and giving me massive inspiration. You’re a complete joy and that’s exactly what you share with everyone. It’s your last tour date with us today and I want to let you know you have us all for life! We love you Kaitlyn.”

Bristowe responded, saying that she was “legit embarrassed” about being emotional about the end of the tour.

“I cannot stop crying,” Bristowe wrote. “I told you this tonight, but every single one of you changed my life for the better. I have been inspired daily by everyone’s empathy, compassion, vulnerability, determination, and will live a meaningful life. Thank you for taking me under your wing, and making me laugh, cry, and feel.”

Bristowe Will ‘Always Have a Place’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In the post by the official Instagram page for the “Dancing With the Stars” tour, Bristowe is honored with several photos and a lengthy tribute.

“We are SO lucky to have had Kaitlyn join us on this tour!” the post reads. “She is one of the most hardworking, kind, hilarious, humble, talented, and fun-loving people out there, and we simply couldn’t imagine this cast without her.”

The page added, “No matter how busy she is or how much she has going on, she ALWAYS brings her A-game, her magnetic energy, and her tireless good spirits to the stage every night. Kaitlyn will always have a place in the DWTS fam 💛 She is the true embodiment of a star, and if we could give her all the roses, we would 🌹.”

Professional dancer Koko Iwasaki also shared a nice post for the former “Bachelorette.”

“I’m really not wanting the time to pass bc I’m not emotionally ready,” she wrote. “Lol. It’s crazy how close you can get to someone when you spend every single day with them for 3 months. Your energy is unmatched, your laughter is extremely contagious, and you’ve brightened up every persons day just by being you. I’m seriously gonna miss the crap out of you and you should for sure expect a FT during the show cause who else am I going to do Fallin with?”

Bristowe danced alongside Artem Chigvintsev during her time on “Dancing With the Stars” season 29, and they came out on top after beating out the rest of the competition. Since there was no live tour following season 29, Bristowe was able to join season 30’s tour.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans Urge ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Skip Casting Certain Celeb