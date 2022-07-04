‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Asks Fans for Help After Getting Hacked

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is asking fans for help after her Facebook page was hacked.

On July 4, 2022, former DWTS pro Karina Smirnoff revealed that the uploads on her “public figure” Facebook page weren’t posted by her and asked if anyone knew how she could fix the issue.

“Hi guys, my FB page (public figure one) got hacked and all the posts there are not posted by me. I am trying to fix it. If anyone knows how to do that, please let me know. Thank you, Karina,” the ballroom star wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Smirnoff’s Facebook Page Is Filled With Videos

It seems as though Smirnoff’s Facebook page has been hacked for a couple of weeks now, as there are tons of viral videos on the page as far back as mid-June.

A scroll through the posts and one can see that whomever gained access to Smirnoff’s account has been sharing these videos, likely in hopes of upping view counts. The mirrorball trophy winner is active on social media but almost never posts videos that aren’t related to dance or something very close to her heart — such as the unrest in Ukraine.

Smirnoff has 686,000 followers on her public figure Facebook page, many of whom may be confused as to why they are seeing random videos rather than dance-related posts.

Some concerned comments have been rolling in.

“Did someone hack into your account?” one person asked.

“I think that you were hacked,” another Facebook user wrote.

As of the time of this writing, Smirnoff still has full access to her Instagram feed and her Twitter account. She has yet to recover her Facebook account but is hoping to rectify the situation soon.

Smirnoff Left DWTS After Season 22

Smirnoff competed on DWTS for several years. She joined the program in season 3 and stayed until season 9 before taking a break to do other things. She would return a year later and competed until season 20, taking another break six years after winning her first mirrorball trophy (with partner J.R. Martinez).

Smirnoff is still dancing but just didn’t feel that DWTS was the right fit for her anymore.

“I love dancing with celebrities on the show, but it’s a different type of experience. You’re not just their dance partner. You’re their coach, their shrink, their cheerleader. But when you perform with your professional partner, they’re as strong as you and it becomes a different type of performance. And I missed that when I wasn’t doing it while I was on the show,” she told Fox in 2017.

In 2020, Smirnoff took on her most important role in life when she became a mom. Although the baby doesn’t make too many appearances on his mom’s Instagram account, she has shared a few photos and videos of him over the past several months. In May 2021, she took him on his first vacation and shared photos from their trip to Mexico. She hasn’t shared any snaps of her son since.

