DWTS Pro ‘Praying’ for Former Partner After Horrific Accident

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has released a statement following a horrific accident that left his former dance partner in a coma.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, actress Anne Heche was in a car accident in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Heche was involved in multiple collisions, first hitting a garage at an apartment complex and then crashing into a house where her car burst into flames.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Heche’s body was badly burned. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. According to People magazine, her condition was listed as stable the next day before her rep revealed that she was in a coma and her state was indeed “critical.”

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” her rep told People.

On August 10, 2022, DWTS pro Keo Motsepe released a statement about Heche, whom he danced with on season 29.

Motsepe Said His ‘Heart Breaks’ for Heche

Contestants on “Dancing With the Stars” tend to become close with their pro partners on their respective seasons and that was the case for Heche and Motsepe. He gave an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight in which he revealed that he and Heche “became close friends” when she was competing on the program.

“Anne was my partner on DWTS for Season 29. We became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident. I am praying she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family is sending her healing thoughts,” Motsepe said.

“In working with her, I can say she has a strong spirit and is a fighter, and I know she will be doing all she can to heal,” he added.

DWTS pro Sasha Farber shared a post about Heche on his Instagram Stories shortly after the accident occurred.

“Thoughts and prayers to this beautiful lady,” he wrote.

The Person Who Owned the Home That Heche Hit Has Spoken Out

Heche’s accident is still under investigation and while charges could be filed, former Los Angeles County deputy district attorney Emily D. Baker told People magazine that she doesn’t think there will be any kind of rush.

“Since she’s in hospital, I imagine they will take their time. They’re not going to be in a hurry to arrest,” Baker told the outlet.

And while no one else was injured in the crash, the home that Heche crashed into was totally destroyed, the fire tearing through it. Homeowner Jennifer Durand received a call from her tenant shortly after the accident.

“In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this. Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like,” Durand told People magazine about how she felt seeing the home for the first time since the accident.

