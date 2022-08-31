SEE IT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Called Out Over Bizarre Photo

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is being called out online after sharing a photo on Instagram.

A picture of Kim Kardashian ended up getting picked up by a TikTok user by the name of Caroline in the City, a commercial photographer, who shared the snap and accused the reality star of a photo editing fail.

“Nerd out with me and test your media literacy skills! Can you tell what is fake in this image?” the caption of the TikTok reads. The TikTok user went on to show the world how she thinks the picture was changed and accused Kardashian of actually editing out a muscle in her shoulder.

The TikTok user pointed out that the water behind Kardashian was actually skewed, which she suggests proves her theory. The picture in question was posted on Kardashian’s Instagram account on August 16, 2022, and was an ad for her new collaboration with Beats by Dre.

The TikTok User Edited the Photo to Show How it May Have Been Changed

Kardashian’s photo got a bit of a makeover thanks to Caroline, who went into the photo and made some adjustments to make things look more “natural.”

“Kim K is notorious for photoshopping out her traps. Why? I don’t know. Maybe it makes her neck look smaller. But, this area right here has been photoshopped out,” Caroline said, pointing to Kardashian’s shoulder.

“When we zoom in, we can see that the water pattern behind her here has been warped,” she continued, drawing over the photo.

Caroline went on to use the “liquify” tool in photoshop to adjust the image back to what she says is close to its original state. As she plays with the lines on Kardashian’s shoulder, the water seems to look more “natural.”

The TikTok user went on to show a still from behind-the-scenes of the shoot and pointed out how different Kardashian’s trapezius muscles looked.

Fans Reacted to the TikTok in the Comments Section

Several fans reacted to Caroline’s TikTok analysis and many agreed that Kardashian had edited the photo.

“The fact that I would never have noticed but it’s painfully obvious after the fact,” one person wrote.

“When you see the “after” once you’ve seen the “before” it looks so unnatural,” echoed another TikTok user, adding the mind blown emoji.

“I don’t understand. She literally still looks amazing,” a third person said.

“As a realism artist I seen it straight away. Why anyone would want a deformed looking shoulder and neckline is beyond me,” a fourth chimed in.

“I don’t understand why they do it, the non edited original is so much better looking,” read another comment.

Some other comments slammed the TikTok user for taking the time to edit the photo and posting it online.

“The fact that your tacking your time out of your day to do this is funny like let them do what ever they want to do that makes them comfortable,” one critical comment read.

“Y’all got too much time on y’all hands to be worried about what other people do with their photos,” a second person added.

