DWTS Contestant Shares New Photos of His Twin Babies

Lance Bass’s babies are growing up fast.

The NSYNC singer turned “Dancing with the Stars” alum and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed twins babies Violet Betty and Alexander James in October 2021 via surrogate, per Us Weekly. The couple had been trying for years to become parents and lost a baby to miscarriage in 2019.

“It’s been a very long process, years in the making,” Bass told Entertainment Tonight of becoming a father. “There have been a lot of ups and downs … way more downs than ups.”

But things have changed since the twins were born last fall.

Lance Bass Is ‘Obsessed’ With His Babies

In an April 2022 interview with People, Bass said he is trying to soak up every moment he has with his babies, because he knows it will go by in the blink of an eye.

“I’m just so obsessed with them,” the DWTS season 7 contestant said. “Every friend’s like, ‘Look, enjoy every second because it’ll fly by like no other and you’ll miss this stage.’ I’m already getting teary-eyed because they’re already 5 months and I can see that it’s just flying by right now.”

“Those first few months have just been so special,” he added. “I’m so lucky, I’m able to work out of my home so I get to spend so much time with them. But, when you’re doing shoots like this, it sucks to be away from them. I miss them.”

Bass’s Twins Already Have Some Playmates

In April 2022, Bass shared Easter photos of the babies. Both kids wore rainbow-colored bunny ears as they celebrated their first Easter holiday. They also made a trip to the Beverly Hills home of one of Bass’ besties, restaurant owner/reality star Lisa Vanderpump. The “Vanderpump Rules” star became a first-time grandmother in November 2021, so her grandchild Theodore, the son of her daughter Pandora, is the perfect age to be a playmate for the Bass-Turchin twins.

Following the Easter holiday, Bass shared a photo of his family’s visit to Vanderpump’s palatial home, Villa Rosa.

“Happy Easter!!” he captioned a slideshow on Instagram. “The twins’ first Easter was spectacular thanks to Nanny Pinky (@lisavanderpump and @pandoravt!”

Bass also posted a group photo of the twins with their pal Theodore and two other babies with the caption, “Coming this fall. #VanderpumpRules— The New Class.”

Easter may have been the first holiday that Bass and Turchin spent with friends since becoming parents. Last fall, with the COVID-19 pandemic still in full play, Bass told Pure Wow he would be laying low with his husband and babies over the Christmas holidays.

“With the arrival of our twins, Michael and I will mostly be spending quality time at home with our parents,” he said last fall. He also revealed that while he and Turchin had prepared for “years” to become parents, he still appreciates advice from experienced moms and dads.

“I’ve been reading a lot of parenting books and trying to talk to as many parents as I can for their advice,” Bass said. “My husband is actually a twin himself, so talking to his mother and getting her advice has been really helpful.”

