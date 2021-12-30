‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hints at Having Baby

One “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has hinted that they may be ready to try for their second child. Lindsay Arnold, who took season 29 off while pregnant with her first child, may be having another baby soon.

In an Instagram post that served as a look back on her pregnancy with her first child, Sage, Arnold wrote, “Took me 10 minutes to put the actual reel together but I spent a full hour looking at all the pics in my cmera roll while finding these. I still get emotional over newborn Sagey. I think that means it’s time to make another, right?”

Fans had a strong reaction to the insinuation.

Fans Want Arnold to Have Another Baby

Fans and coworkers instantly took to Arnold’s comments to let her know how they felt about another little Arnold.

“The only thing better than one sagey?! TWO SAGEYS,” Rachel Kirkconnel, Matt James’ girlfriend, wrote in the comments. Arnold was partnered with James for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021.

Another fan wrote, “Yeah, are you really thinking about #2? So excited.”

“Yes that absolutely means it’s time to make another!!! SAGEY NEEDS A SIBLING!!!” another person commented.

“You are an awesome mom! What’s more amazing than one precious baby? Two!,” another wrote.

Some warned Arnold away from trying for another baby so soon, however.

“I remember viewing each of the pictures you shared,” one person wrote. “and NO enjoy her a few more months. If you operate under those emotions you’ll have a baby every 9 months for many many years to come.”

Witney Carson May Also be Having Baby 2 Soon

Witney Carson, who also missed season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” because she was pregnant, and later giving birth to, her first son, has also said that she thinks it might be time for baby number 2.

Carson uploaded a photo of herself enjoying the snowy weather with her son alongside the caption “LOVE OF MY LIFE. Is it time for a second?”

Fans were also excited about the possibility of Carson having another baby, though more of them told her to take her time.

“Enjoy the first a little longer you’ll never be able to just be the two of you again once a sibling comes!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Totally up to you! I would wait and enjoy a bit more time with precious Leo.”

Others assured Carson that the love for the first child will not diminish when she has a second.

“Enjoy him and take your time. No rush. I have felt a little bit of guild with each sibling, but love does not divide, it multiplies,” one commenter told Carson. “Still hard to let go of each baby’s ‘babyhood’ – they seem SO huge once a new sibling is born.”

Others hoped that the professional dancer would not be missing another season of “Dancing With the Stars” so soon.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

