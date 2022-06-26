DWTS Pro Shares Concerns About Daughter’s Future

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared some feelings she was having when thinking about her daughter’s future.

Lindsay Arnold gave birth to her daughter Sage in November 2020. When she’s not competing on DWTS, Arnold spends as much of her time with Sage as she can and often shares videos of her on her Instagram Stories. Fans love seeing how much Sage has grown up over the past year and a half, and seem to love that Arnold shares posts so frequently.

On June 15, 2022, Arnold was getting a little bit in her feels and shared a post about her daughter’s future and the things she worries about as Sage gets older. Arnold posted a Reel to her Instagram feed, taking on a trend in which she took a breath and remembered that the negative things that she says about herself doesn’t only apply to present day.

“Talking negatively about myself and realizing I’m also talking about her…” Arnold’s Reel caption read. She shared a live video of herself before a slideshow of pictures of her childhood. In the post’s caption, she shared how those feelings translate to her own little girl.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arnold Shared a Vulnerable Moment With Fans

In the process of making that Reel, Arnold couldn’t help but relate her feelings to her daughter’s future and she shared those feelings with her fans.

“Ever since becoming a mom I think about all the things Sage will have to navigate in her life as a girl. There will be insecurities, doubts, negative thoughts and it actually breaks my heart to think that she will face those things,” Arnold wrote in the post’s caption.

She went on to say that she hopes that her daughter always knows that “she is loved and is absolutely perfect just the way she is.”

“It’s important that I also work hard to feel those things about myself and show her that example. It’s tough but I’m trying to remember to talk nicely to myself and remember that failure and mistakes are just an opportunity to grow,” Arnold added.

Several Fans Related to Arnold’s Message

Arnold received a lot of positive feedback on the post, much of it coming from moms who have experienced similar feelings about their kids.

“Also, saying nice things to ourselves and finding validation from ourselves makes us not quite so dependent on what other people think of us. If we fill that quota ourselves, the applause from other people is nice, but not essential. I wish I had known this as a young person,” one person wrote.

“I’m learning I have love myself so I can love others more deeply. How much better would this world be if we did that,” someone else said.

“They SEE and HEAR everything! So important to surround your kids that talk kindly of themselves and others,” a third Instagram user added.

“Ugh I feel this so hard right now. We must raise our daughters strong and fearless,” read another comment.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Claps Back After Being Asked if She’s Pregnant