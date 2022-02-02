‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Talks Being ‘Demoted,’ Receiving Huge ‘Pay Cut’

Lindsay Arnold is a fan-favorite professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” but she wasn’t always the celebrity partner that she has come to be known as on the show.

In an interview with Jason Tartick on his podcast “Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick,” Arnold opened up about her experience on “Dancing With the Stars” and shared some interesting information about her first few seasons on the show, including the time she was demoted to troupe.

Read on to learn more about what Arnold said during the podcast.

Arnold Auditioned for ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Right Out of High School

Arnold revealed to Tartick that she had an academic scholarship to college after graduating high school, but she decided to push it back one semester in order to audition for “So You Think You Can Dance.”

After she did well on the show, they asked her to go on tour, so she pushed college back one more semester, she said.

“Then, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ called, and they were like, ‘We want you to do this season,’ so I pushed it back again,” Arnold said. “Then, I think after that first season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I realized, like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t need to go to college right now.'”

It’s been nearly a decade since then, but Arnold said she never went into it thinking that it would be her career and that college would be going out the window.

She also revealed that she did not get paid to go on “So You Think You Can Dance,” other than being put up in Los Angeles during the show. The winner, she said, did get paid, however, no one else did.

The top 10 did get paid to go on tour, she revealed. It did propel her to be hired on “Dancing With the Stars,” though, and she said the show acted as an audition for the bigger show.

Arnold Had a ‘Weird Progression’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Arnold was hired in as a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” and she was given a celebrity partner with a “difficult personality” on her first season on the show, which is not something that always happens.

“Then, I was given the boot down to troupe for four or five seasons,” she revealed. “And then brought up to pro… I wasn’t ready. I just was not ready.”

She said that it was great for her to be demoted at the time but as an 18-year-old, it felt like a “demotion” rather than an opportunity.

“Honestly, that was probably one of the hardest parts of my career,” Arnold said. “Even though it’s such an incredible job. It’s an amazing job.”

She also revealed that no one told her why she was demoted, but they told her that she’d be in the troupe instead.

“In hindsight, I know that I wasn’t quite ready. I needed to find out who I was, first of all,” Arnold added.

Her Salary Was Cut ‘More Than in Half’ After ‘Demotion’

After the demotion she received, Arnold said that her salary was cut “more than in half.”

“And, what’s interesting is… when I say to you that it is a different kind of work, but you put in more hours on troupe sometimes than you do as a professional,” Arnold said.

She said that they can call you at any time during your time as a troupe member.

“It’s a total pay cut! But it’s still great,” Arnold shared, adding that she had to learn about paychecks and paying for rent and car payments and other things that “happened so fast.”

She also said that, if there was only one season per year, she does not believe the troupe salary is a livable wage in Los Angeles.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

