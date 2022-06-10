Fans Blast ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold are upset about the way the dancer presents herself online, calling her “inauthentic.”

One person on Reddit noted that Arnold often asks for followers to vote on the outfits that she’d be wearing, though she doesn’t always take the advice.

Some people said they thought Arnold was “annoying.”

“I can’t imagine how annoying she is on this vacation with Sam’s non-influencer family members,” one person commented on the post.

One Person Said Arnold Was ‘Inauthentic’ When Posting

In reply to the comment about Arnold being “annoying” on vacation, one person said that they thought Arnold was “begging for engagement” on her posts.

“I was thinking that too when she was doing the try ons there on the deck or whatever. The constant begging for engagement with polls and the nonstop inauthentic posting is such a turn off for me,” their comment reads.

Another thought Arnold should be using the time to hang out with her family.

“Also vacations are time to hang out with family, read, hang out in the pool and stuff… why is she on her phone so much?” a reply to the post reads.

One person wrote, “I was thinking about that too. What the point of having a poll to see what outfit to wear if she going to pick the least voted one?”

Others pointed out that Arnold was likely asking for engagement on the posts to boost her numbers, as posts and engagement is a huge part of her career.

“I don’t see the problem… I do the same with my friends or family,” one person said about Arnold asking which outfit to wear. “I’ll ask just to realize which is the one I want to wear… regardless of the answer.”

Some People Were Upset With Arnold Over a TikTok Video & Instagram Post

Some people were upset with Arnold about a TikTok video and Instagram post she made about being on a flight without a mask.

“First time flying with no mask wince the mandate was removed and it feels great!” she wrote, as can be seen in a screenshot posted to Reddit. “Will be nice when we fly tomorrow with Sage cause literally she would just rip ours off the whole flight lol.”

She also posted on TikTok, writing, “First time flying without a mask in over 2 years sippin on my iced chai with ease and smiling at everyone I can.”

Some followers who saw the photo and video called Arnold “tone deaf,” and others called the video and photo insensitive.

In the Reddit post about the photo, one fan wrote, “Well, great for her, but I haven’t flown in almost four years and when I do fly next month, I’ll still be wearing a mask, due to the fact that I’m imunosuppressed.”

Another commented,”She did the very least regarding any COVID protocols throughout the entire pandemic.”

Others were upset about the TikTok.

“did she need to post a tiktok too? Is this not extremely tone deaf?” the post reads.

In December 2021, some fans were upset with Arnold for her vacation posts, and in October 2021, some fans were upset about her behavior at restaurants alongside her daughter and her family. Others were upset earlier in 2021 after her announcement of a fitness line.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Shuts Down Online Critic