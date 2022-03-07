DWTS’ Maks Chmerkovskiy Planning to ‘Go Back’ Overseas to Help Amid War

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy has plans to head back to Ukraine eventually following his exit from the country.

Chmerkovskiy, who is 42 years old, was in the process of filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance” when the invasion began. He updated his followers throughout his time in Kyiv and through his journey across the border into Poland.

Chmerkovskiy made it back to Los Angeles on March 3, 2022. The emotional video of his reunion with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, has made its rounds on the internet.

Chmerkovskiy Felt ‘Guilty’ Leaving Ukraine

Chmerkovskiy shared in an interview with Anderson Cooper that he felt guilty when he left Ukraine. He said that he’d been helping organize relief efforts on the ground and that “military personnel” told him it was time to leave the country because it was going to get “crazy.”

“I felt really bad going, and the feeling sunk in even worse because, when I got to the train station, I realized that it’s all women and children, and that literally, I’m too big, and I’m taking up space,” he said.

He added that he felt like he was taking up too many space, so he moved out of the compartment to “in between trains” so that he was not taking the space away from the women and children fleeing the country.

“Internally, I kind of justified my space because I was outside, it wasn’t a livable situation because it was too freezing. So, you know, I would pace around in that space, go in to warm up, and go back outside,” he said. “I helped out a lot with their needs, their bags, and all that stuff to kind of understand that I’m not just taking up space.”

He then said that he is planning on returning.

“I am currently working on an opportunity to go back,” Chmerkovskiy shared. “And so, probably some time next week, I’m going to go back to Poland and join the efforts on the ground. I sort of, like, want to justify my safe out that way.”

Chmerkovskiy’s Wife Opened Up About His Return

Peta Murgatroyd, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, opened up about what it was like to have her husband stuck in a country where a war is going on in an Instagram post.

“I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV’s was a reality in 2022,” she wrote. “I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s ok.”

She added, “Although @maksimc made it home, this DOES NOT mean we aren’t continuing our efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees. We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. ❤️”

She has since organized a fundraiser through her wardrobe. All profits made through her Instagram account @petaswardrobe, will go “directly to Ukraine,” according to her post.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

