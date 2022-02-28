Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Out Russian Ballroom Dancers

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is currently in Kyiv, Ukraine, and has plans to try to get out of the country amid the Russian invasion. In the process of keeping his followers updated, Chmerkovskiy called out his fellow ballroom dancers.

The professional dancer, who is 42 years old, was in the process of filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance” when the invasion began. He has been updating followers from Kyiv since then.

“And a quick suggestion to all my Russian ballroom friends: change your leadership or change your country, because, as it stands… YOU ARE NOT WELCOMED ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!!!” Chmerkovskiy wrote on an Instagram Stories slide.

His brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, had the same types of feelings toward Russian ballroom dancers.

Val Called Out Russian-Speaking Ballroom Dancers

In his own Instagram Stories, Val talked about forgiveness and understanding, though he added that he was having a hard time with the people who have not spoken up and instead have posted “tone-deaf” photos and videos.

“And on another note, I’m going to try really hard to forgive and understand the silence of all my Russian speaking friends, my coworkers, and specifically the dancers that have competed, trained, and visited the cities they are watching burn, along side the Ukrainians that are now taking up arms to defend them,” Chmerkovskiy wrote in one slide.

Later, he added that he was aware some people were terrified of speaking up.

The dancers the brothers could be referring to include “Dancing With the Stars” pros Artem Chigvintsev, who is from Izhevsk, Russia; Sasha Farber, who was born in Moscow; Gleb Savchenko, who is from Moscow; and Pasha Pashkov, who is also from Russia.

Val later uploaded videos thanking his followers from around the world who are speaking out about the crisis, especially the people who are not directly affected by it.

He said that it’s OK to be silent to a certain extent, “but your tone deaf posts are what’s really insulting my intelligence.”

Maks Plans to Get to the Border

In an Instagram video, Maks assured followers that he was going to try to make his way to the border. He said that the fighting is “everywhere” and he wants to get out, though he is nervous.

“I’m going to try to make my way out,” he said. “I’m going to try to start getting towards the border. I have options. My options are better than most people’s, but I’m a little nervous, to be honest with you. But I think it’s going to be alright. I know it’s going to be okay.”

He said that he has friends who have left for the border but have not made it yet, including one friend who has been stuck on a bus for days with no heat at night.

“She said the entire route from Lviv to the Polish border in every direction there are volunteers constantly feeding and giving food and drinks and hot drinks and all of that,” he added.

